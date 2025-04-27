Wall Street Loves 3 Strong Buy Dividend Stocks Spending Billions Buying Back Their Own Shares Worranan Junhom / Shutterstock.com

One of our favorite buy signals from major corporations we cover at 24/7 Wall St. is aggressive buying back of their outstanding shares. Typically, this indicates that C-suite upper management is very bullish on the fundamentals of their company. And often it is a clear sign that they feel that the shares are undervalued.

For investors, seeing a massive buyback is an incredibly positive sign. That is because stocks trade primarily based on supply and demand. So, a cut in the number of outstanding shares can often help generate a price rise. Plus, a company could increase its stock’s value by limiting supply with a share repurchase.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Three major companies that Wall Street loves are buying back millions of shares costing billions of dollars.

Management at companies buying back shares are typically very optimistic about the future of their firms.

Wall Street stock analysts typically applaud share buyback efforts in a big way.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study from Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% between 1973 and 2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend/buyback stock research database, looking for strong blue-chip companies that pay dependable and growing dividends and use billions of capital to repurchase their stock. Three top companies were at the top of our screen, which makes sense for growth and income investors.

Why do we cover dividend stock companies buying back shares?

denphumi / iStock via Getty Images

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Research from Hartford Funds, which considered annualized standard deviation as a measure of return volatility, found that between December 1969 and March 2024, high-dividend portfolios achieved an annualized return of 12.3%, compared to 10.5% for mid-dividend portfolios and 9.7% for low-dividend portfolios. The respective annualized standard deviations were 14.1%, 16%, and 20.8%, indicating that higher-yield portfolios experienced lower historical risk.

FedEx

Given the massive increase in internet shopping and sales, FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has a strong path for continued growth. The delivery giant provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services internationally and internationally. FedEx has initiated a $5 billion buyback, representing 7.6% of shares.

It operates through four segments:

FedEx Express offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, freight transportation, and time-critical transportation services.

FedEx Ground provides small-package ground delivery services.

FedEx Freight offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services.

FedEx Services provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office support services.

In addition, the company offers supply chain management solutions, air and ocean cargo transportation, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and trade management tools.

Marathon Petroleum

With a substantial dividend and a huge $5 billion buyback covering 7.8% of its shares, this idea is perfect for conservative growth and income investors. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) is an integrated, downstream energy company that operates through its Refining & Marketing and Midstream segments.

The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks, including renewable feedstocks, at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States.

The company sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers domestically and internationally, buyers on the spot market, independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon-branded outlets, and through long-term supply contracts with direct dealers who operate locations mainly under the ARCO brand.

The Midstream segment gathers, transports, stores, and distributes crude oil and refined products, including renewable diesel and other hydrocarbon-based products, principally for the Refining and Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges, and others.

PPG Industries

Formerly known as Pittsburgh Paint and Glass, the company executed a $2.5 billion buyback, equal to 8.1% of shares. PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and elsewhere. It operates through two segments.

The Performance Coatings segment offers:

Coatings

Solvents

Adhesives

Sealants

Sundries

Software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing

Light industrial coatings and specialty coatings for signs

Wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors

Coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft

The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for:

Appliances, agricultural and construction equipment

Consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories

Building products

Kitchenware

Transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services

It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic and aluminum tubes for food, beverage and personal care, promotional, and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tires, battery separators, and other end-users; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers’ licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes.

