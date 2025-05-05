Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) Live: Complete Earnings Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

Live Updates Live Coverage

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) will report its Q1 2025 financial results today, after the market closes with a conference call shortly after at 5 pm (which we will have live coverage on). Analysts expect the company to post revenue of $260.91 million and earnings per share of $0.03, according to Capital IQ.

For a company that began as a startup tackling stigma in men’s health, today marks another milestone in its transformation into a scaled, consumer-driven healthcare platform. From its origins in telehealth prescriptions for hair loss and ED, Hims has evolved into a fast-moving digital health brand offering treatment for mental health, dermatology, and weight loss.

Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum has described 2024 as a “validation year” for the company — not just in terms of product traction, but in demonstrating that its vertically integrated model can scale efficiently. That model, which keeps pharmacy operations, clinical services, and marketing in-house, is central to Hims’ claim of being able to innovate faster and deliver care more affordably.

The company ended last year with 2.2 million subscribers, a 45% increase from the prior year, while generating positive free cash flow and EBITDA margins of 6.2%. CFO Yemi Okupe attributed the company’s growing leverage to disciplined acquisition spend and increased average order values as users engage across multiple care categories.

Now, Q1 will test whether that momentum continues. The GLP-1 program, which launched in 2024, is expected to play a major role in revenue acceleration this year. Dudum said it will be a “meaningful contributor” to top-line growth in 2025, and investors will be watching closely for early signals on fulfillment scale and prescription uptake.

Also in focus are the company’s newer verticals in dermatology and cardiovascular health, which are still early-stage but central to Hims’ long-term vision. Analysts are eager to see if those categories are beginning to gain traction.

Stay tuned for rolling updates throughout the day as we break down expectations for tonight’s earnings and what we are most interesting in seeing from HIMS 1st quarter results.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.