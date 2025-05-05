Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) Live: Complete Earnings Coverage

Live Updates
Wall Street's expectations for tonights earnings
According to Capital IQ, the Street expects Q1 2025 revenue of $260.91 million, representing 57% year-over-year growth. EPS is projected at $0.03, consistent with the company’s recent trend of balancing top-line growth with margin expansion.
Analysts have remained relatively steady in their forecasts over the past 60 days, signaling confidence in the company’s ability to execute through volatility. Notably, some models may not fully account for the rapid GLP-1 shift from compounded to branded fulfillment. Thus, revenue composition and subscriber dynamics will be closely scrutinized in the release.
In terms of profitability, consensus EBITDA margins are expected to come in around 6%–8%, roughly in line with FY24 results. The company previously guided for FY25 revenue between $1.17B and $1.19B, with EBITDA between $70M and $80M — targets that could be revised depending on Q1 performance and adoption trends of new product categories.
Watching for GLP-1 Fallout
The telehealth platform was hit earlier this year by the Food & Drug Administration declaring there was no longer a shortage of Ozempic or Wegovy, the GLP-1 drugs sold by Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) for the treatment of of diabetes and obesity, respectively.
Because Hims was able to sell compounded versions of the treatments, the FDA announcement crushed HIMS stock, cutting the stock nearly in half. It subsequently loss some 68% of its value, despite promising to sell personalized dosages of semaglutide. That’s a bit of an end-run around the regulations, as the generic versions of the branded drug can continue to be sold so long as they are personalized beyond the standard dosages commercially available.
More than just weight-loss
Yet GLP-1 drugs represented less than 20% of Hims & Hers revenue in 2024 while hair-loss products for both men and women enjoyed phenomenal growth. In Q4, Hims Derm saw 55% year-over-year subscriber growth while Hers Derm more than doubled. Hims provides generic Rogaine and Propecia.
Other major contributors to HIMS 69% revenue growth in 2024 include sexual health treatments, such as drugs for erectile dysfunction, such as generic Viagra, and mental health services and treatments, including generic Zoloft.
And just last week, Hims & Hers and Novo Nordisk announced an agreement for the telehealth platform to sell branded Wegovy on its site for $599 per month.
This is a significant opportunity because it derisks the potential for litigation from the Dutch pharmaceutical while bringing in a well-known brand. It also means Hims will likely stop selling its cheaper compounded versions as it transitions subscribers to the branded drug.
Hurdles still to get over
However, Wegovy has lost significant market share to rival Eli Lilly‘s (NYSE:LLY) Zepbound, because it is seen as a better, more efficacious GLP-1 drug.
Zepbound’s active ingredient, tirzepetide, is known as a dual-agonist as it targets the GLP-1 receptors as well as the receptors. Semaglutide only targets the GLP-1 receptor. Lilly also recently reported positive late-stage clinical trial results for its oral weight-loss treatment orforglipron. It expects to gain FDA approval to market it later this year and is already stockpiling the drug so there are no shortages.
These developments mean Hims & Hers may enjoy less traction in sales than many envision as suggested by HIMS 45% bounce in the stock last week. HIMS stock is up 2% at $41.64 per share ahead of the market’s open.
What to watch after the market closes
Shares of Hims & Hers Health have rallied 250% over the past year, buoyed by growing adoption of its direct-to-consumer model and continued expansion into new care categories. The company’s focus on retaining customers and driving lifetime value through vertical integration has enabled strong gross margins and operating leverage.
Today, investors are watching closely to see how the company weathers regulatory headwinds in the weight-loss market. In early 2025, the FDA declared the semaglutide shortage over, ending a period during which compounded GLP-1 prescriptions helped fuel subscriber growth. That decision forced Hims to discontinue those compounded offerings, but the company moved swiftly — launching a partnership with Novo Nordisk to provide access to branded Wegovy through its platform.
This pivot has helped stabilize investor sentiment, but the impact on margins and customer acquisition remains unclear. Bulls argue that branded partnerships provide more durable growth; skeptics question the long-term pricing structure and whether the company can retain users amid evolving fulfillment models.
Heading into earnings, there is high expectations for continued subscriber growth, and we will be focused on that number when earnings are out.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) will report its Q1 2025 financial results today, after the market closes with a conference call shortly after at 5 pm (which we will have live coverage on). Analysts expect the company to post revenue of $260.91 million and earnings per share of $0.03, according to Capital IQ.
For a company that began as a startup tackling stigma in men’s health, today marks another milestone in its transformation into a scaled, consumer-driven healthcare platform. From its origins in telehealth prescriptions for hair loss and ED, Hims has evolved into a fast-moving digital health brand offering treatment for mental health, dermatology, and weight loss.
Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum has described 2024 as a “validation year” for the company — not just in terms of product traction, but in demonstrating that its vertically integrated model can scale efficiently. That model, which keeps pharmacy operations, clinical services, and marketing in-house, is central to Hims’ claim of being able to innovate faster and deliver care more affordably.
The company ended last year with 2.2 million subscribers, a 45% increase from the prior year, while generating positive free cash flow and EBITDA margins of 6.2%. CFO Yemi Okupe attributed the company’s growing leverage to disciplined acquisition spend and increased average order values as users engage across multiple care categories.
Now, Q1 will test whether that momentum continues. The GLP-1 program, which launched in 2024, is expected to play a major role in revenue acceleration this year. Dudum said it will be a “meaningful contributor” to top-line growth in 2025, and investors will be watching closely for early signals on fulfillment scale and prescription uptake.
Also in focus are the company’s newer verticals in dermatology and cardiovascular health, which are still early-stage but central to Hims’ long-term vision. Analysts are eager to see if those categories are beginning to gain traction.
Stay tuned for rolling updates throughout the day as we break down expectations for tonight’s earnings and what we are most interesting in seeing from HIMS 1st quarter results.
