Live: Here's Why Hims & Hers (HIMS) Is Down 10% After Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points The moment Hims & Hers reports we’ll have live updates with news and analysis updating below. You don’t have to do anything, just leave this page open and new updates will appear directly below.

Here are the key figures to watch the moment earnings hit. Wall Street expects: Revenue: $552.05 million Adjusted EPS: $.23

Management raised FY guidance in Q1; upside to EBITDA or member growth could re-rate valuation further

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended

Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes, following a strong Q1 marked by elevated demand for personalized health services and early traction in its weight loss category. The stock has been among the best small-cap performers YTD, fueled by narrative tailwinds around GLP-1 access and AI-driven telehealth platforms. In Q1, the company raised full-year guidance and reiterated its goal of positive adjusted EBITDA.

What to Expect

– Revenue: $278.66 million

– EPS (Normalized): $0.04

– FY 2025 Revenue: $1.14 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $0.16

Revenue is expected to grow nearly 40% YoY, slightly above Q1’s growth rate. EPS is modest but consistent with the company’s transition from breakeven into profitability territory. FY guidance implies low- to mid-teens margin for the year.

Key Areas to Watch

Weight Loss Program Ramp

Management announced a weight loss program in Q1 built around GLP-1 prescriptions, behavior coaching, and diagnostics. The company said demand was strong and positioned the offering as central to future growth.

Active Subscribers & Attach Rate

Investors will watch growth in monthly subscribers and attach rates on personalized products — both metrics were key drivers of the company’s outperformance last quarter.

Profitability Path & Expense Mix

HIMS has turned adjusted EBITDA positive, but investors are focused on whether growth can scale without proportional increases in customer acquisition costs. Commentary on R&D and marketing efficiency will be closely tracked.

Gross Margin Stability

Gross margin remained above 75% in Q1 — a strong result given the cost of GLP-1s and personalized care delivery. Guidance here will shape expectations for sustainable margin profile.

AI and Care Experience Enhancements

CEO Andrew Dudum said the company is integrating AI to improve asynchronous care and diagnostics. Any proof points on automation or patient outcomes could extend the current bullish narrative.

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.