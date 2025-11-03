Live: Hims & Hers Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Wall Street expects another quarter of double-digit topline growth with EPS of $0.10 on $579 million revenue.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) reports fiscal third-quarter earnings after the close. The telehealth innovator has become one of 2025’s most closely watched growth stories as it continues scaling its precision-care platform across weight loss, sexual health, dermatology, and mental wellness.

The stock has climbed sharply this year on expectations that its next wave of growth—hormonal health, lab testing, and AI-driven personalization—will widen its addressable market well beyond virtual prescriptions. Yet with the company now operating at scale, investors will be watching whether profitability can keep pace with the surge in subscribers and new initiatives.

What to Expect

Wall Street anticipates Q3 FY2025 earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $579.85 million, reflecting about 44% year-over-year growth. Analysts see Q4 EPS rising to $0.13 as Hims benefits from higher daily-use adoption and international expansion.

For the full year, consensus forecasts $2.35 billion in revenue and $0.58 EPS, with FY2026 projections climbing to $2.88 billion and $0.79 EPS, respectively.

The company has consistently outperformed expectations—last quarter’s $0.17 EPS topped estimates by 6%, marking its fourth straight beat. Subscription growth and operating leverage remain core drivers, with gross margins improving to 76% and adjusted EBITDA topping $80 million last quarter.

Key Areas to Watch When Hims Reports Tonight

1. GLP-1 Retention and Weight Loss Trajectory

Hims’ personalized weight-loss program remains a major growth engine, though management has been offboarding customers from commercial GLP-1 dosages. The company reaffirmed its $725 million weight-loss revenue target for 2025, suggesting resilient demand and rising oral semaglutide adoption.

2. Hormonal Health Launch

The upcoming rollout in hormonal health marks Hims’ entry into a market exceeding 50 million U.S. adults. Treatments for menopause and testosterone deficiencies could diversify growth and reinforce the brand’s credibility in clinically driven care.

3. Lab Testing and Preventative Care Ecosystem

The acquisition of a blood-testing lab signals a broader shift toward longitudinal care. Management plans to offer at-home diagnostics and integrate biomarker data into personalized treatment plans—laying groundwork for a future “health membership” model.

4. AI-Powered Personalization

New CTO Mo Elshenawy detailed plans to deploy AI-driven agents that support both providers and patients through continuous engagement. Near-term initiatives include 24/7 personalized care agents, unified data systems, and automated fulfillment capabilities.

5. International Expansion and ZAVA Integration

The completed ZAVA acquisition extends Hims’ footprint across the U.K., France, and Germany, with Canada slated for 2026. Investors will look for commentary on early synergies and cross-border scalability as the company eyes multibillion-dollar international potential.