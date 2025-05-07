Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER): Did They Overrun 1st Quarter Earnings? Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points UBER stock fell because Uber Technologies posted a slight revenue miss.

However, Uber Technologies’ overall results indicated respectable revenue, income, and bookings growth.

America’s best-known ride-share company, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), took its investors on a scary trip early Wednesday morning. That’s because UBER stock tumbled after Uber released its first-quarter 2025 financial data.

Were Uber Technologies’ results really all that bad, though? Instead of obsessing about the crowd’s reaction, investors should join me as I embark on a fact-finding mission. Then, you might consider building generational wealth with a few shares of UBER.

Why Did UBER Stock Slump?

Soon after the opening bell on Wednesday, Uber Technologies stock tumbled to around $80. This happened even though the major stock market indexes were up.

After that, UBER stock recovered somewhat but remained in the red. Clearly, the trading community was in a sour mood as they reacted to Uber’s just-released Q1 2025 results.

Generally, I view it as a wealth-building opportunity when the market overreacts to news that’s not really all that bad. In this case, Uber Technologies posted a mild top-line miss.

Specifically, Uber generated revenue of $11.533 billion in this year’s first quarter. That’s below Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $11.6 billion, so technically speaking, it’s a revenue miss for Uber Technologies.

I looked far and wide, and couldn’t find any other problem with Uber’s quarterly results. It was a very slight revenue miss, which really ought to be called an in-line result rather than a miss.

Besides, Uber Technologies’ revenue for Q1 grew 17% year over year, which is perfectly respectable. Sometimes, short-term stock traders can be irrational and their expectations can be unreasonable. Yet, that’s great news if you’ve been waiting for a good time to build a position in UBER stock.

More Users, More Trips

Before getting to the bottom-line results, we should take a deep dive into Uber Technologies’ first-quarter stats that don’t include dollar figures. If you’re going to be serious Uber investor, there are some need-to-know metrics that don’t involve dollar signs but are important nonetheless.

First of all, you should want to know whether Uber Technologies is growing its user base. The company measures its pool of users as Monthly Active Platform Consumers or MAPCs.

During the first quarter of 2025, Uber recorded 170 million MAPCs. That’s 14% greater than the company’s 149 million MAPCs from 2024’s first quarter.

Are these customers using Uber’s ride-hailing services frequently, though? The answer is definitely yes, as Uber Technologies reported an 18% year-on-year increase in trips to 3.036 billion. (Uber defines trips as the “number of completed consumer Mobility rides and Delivery orders in a given period.”)

In light of these impressive stats, Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi certainly earned some bragging rights. “We kicked off the year with yet another quarter of profitable growth at scale, with trips up 18% and even stronger user retention,” Khosrowshahi proclaimed.

Traders Disregard a Bottom-Line Beat

It’s funny how stock traders can disregard a slew of great data points and only focus on one result that falls short of expectations. But again, this is how buying opportunities arise sometimes.

We already touched upon Uber Technologies’ solid growth in MAPCs and trips. Knowing those data points, it makes sense that Uber’s Q1 2025 gross bookings increased 14% year over year to $42.818 billion.

That’s just the beginning, however. Next, we can look at Uber Technologies’ adjusted EBITDA, which grew 35% to $1.868 billion.

Not convinced yet? Then consider Uber’s net cash provided by operating activities, which rose 64% to $2.324 billion. On top of all that, Uber Technologies’ free cash flow (FCF) grew a whopping 66% to $2.25 billion.

The bottom line that everyone wants to see, of course, is Uber’s first-quarter 2025 income. As it turns out, the net income/loss attributable to Uber Technologies improved dramatically from a $654 million loss in Q1 2025 to income of $1.776 billion in Q1 2025.

In addition, Uber posted diluted earnings of $0.83 per share. This easily outpaced the company’s loss of $0.32 per share in the year-earlier quarter. It also beat Wall Street’s consensus call for first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.51 per share.

What we have here is a bottom-line Street beat that short-term traders disregarded. They also ignored Uber Technologies’ growth across multiple important metrics.

In other words, Uber absolutely did overrun first-quarter earnings even though UBER stock didn’t reflect this at all. Are short-term stock traders too spoiled to appreciate Uber Technologies’ progress, or are they just worried about the future of the economy?

Rather than try to figure out what these traders are thinking, you can choose to stay calm and assess the data objectively. Uber Technologies performed well in this year’s first quarter, so don’t be too surprised if UBER stock takes forward-thinking investors on a ride to higher share prices in 2025.

