Uber Shares Fall 9% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings

Quick Read Uber (UBER) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, beating the $0.70 estimate, but missed revenue expectations by $70M at $13.47B.

Uber’s gross bookings grew 21% year over year to $49.74B, while adjusted EBITDA expanded 33% to $2.26B.

Q4 guidance projects gross bookings of $52.25B to $53.75B and adjusted EBITDA growth of 31% to 36% year over year.

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) delivered a massive earnings beat this morning, but the stock is selling off in premarket trading anyway. That’s the tension worth watching right now.

Here’s What Happened

Uber reported Q3 earnings this morning with EPS of $1.20, crushing the $0.70 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $13.47 billion, missing expectations of $13.54 billion by $70 million. The stock declined 9% in premarket trading to $92.25, suggesting investors are focusing more on the revenue shortfall and guidance implications than the headline EPS surprise.

Trips and Bookings Drive the Momentum

The real story here is operational velocity. Gross bookings reached $49.74 billion, up 21% year over year. Trips increased 22% YoY, marking what CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called “one of the largest trip-volume increases in the company’s history.” Monthly active platform consumers grew 17% YoY, indicating consistent user expansion across the platform.

Both segments showed strength. Mobility revenue hit $7.68 billion, up 20%, while Delivery revenue jumped to $4.48 billion, up 29%. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 33% YoY to $2.26 billion. Free cash flow reached $2.23 billion, a signal that profitability is translating into real cash generation, not just accounting improvements.

The Revenue Miss and What It Signals

The $70 million revenue miss is modest in absolute terms but meaningful in context. With gross bookings accelerating and trips surging, you’d expect revenue to track higher. The gap suggests either mix headwinds (lower-margin business growing faster) or pricing pressure in core markets. I’d keep an eye on this during the earnings call.

What’s not in doubt is margin expansion. Operating income hit $1.11 billion, and net income reached $6.63 billion. That includes a $4.9 billion tax valuation release benefit, so strip that out and the underlying profitability picture is still strong.

Key Figures

EPS: $1.20 (vs. $0.70 expected)

Revenue: $13.47B (vs. $13.54B expected); miss by $70M

Gross Bookings: $49.74B (vs. implied ~$48.7B); up 21% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.26B (up 33% YoY)

Free Cash Flow: $2.23B

Trips: Up 22% YoY

Monthly Active Platform Consumers: Up 17% YoY

The adjusted EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth shows operational leverage kicking in. That’s the metric that justifies the current valuation multiple.

Guidance Points to Continued Acceleration

For Q4 2025, management guided for gross bookings of $52.25 billion to $53.75 billion, representing 17% to 21% YoY growth on constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.41 billion to $2.51 billion implies 31% to 36% YoY growth. The company also noted a 1 percentage point currency tailwind expected to boost Q4 growth.

The guidance range suggests confidence, though the revenue miss today tempers enthusiasm slightly. Khosrowshahi’s commentary leaned bullish, emphasizing investments in “lifelong customer relationships,” local commerce expansion, and AI and autonomous vehicle potential. The tone was optimistic but not reckless.

What’s Next

You’ll want to listen for clarity on the revenue miss. Was it mix shift, pricing pressure, or timing? Also watch for any commentary on competitive dynamics in core markets and how the company plans to sustain delivery growth, which is now outpacing mobility on a percentage basis. The path to $108.88 (current analyst price target) depends on whether margin expansion continues without sacrificing volume.