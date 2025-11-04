S&P 500
6,783.60
-1.15%
Dow Jones
47,074.20
-0.60%
Nasdaq 100
25,528.50
-1.85%
Russell 2000
2,436.10
-1.66%
FTSE 100
9,719.60
+0.05%
Nikkei 225
51,276.20
-2.38%
Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning
Home > Investing > Uber Shares Fall 9% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings

Investing

Uber Shares Fall 9% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings

Uber Shares Fall 9% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
By Joel South Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • Uber (UBER) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, beating the $0.70 estimate, but missed revenue expectations by $70M at $13.47B.
  • Uber’s gross bookings grew 21% year over year to $49.74B, while adjusted EBITDA expanded 33% to $2.26B.
  • Q4 guidance projects gross bookings of $52.25B to $53.75B and adjusted EBITDA growth of 31% to 36% year over year.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) delivered a massive earnings beat this morning, but the stock is selling off in premarket trading anyway. That’s the tension worth watching right now.

Here’s What Happened

Uber reported Q3 earnings this morning with EPS of $1.20, crushing the $0.70 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $13.47 billion, missing expectations of $13.54 billion by $70 million. The stock declined 9% in premarket trading to $92.25, suggesting investors are focusing more on the revenue shortfall and guidance implications than the headline EPS surprise.

Trips and Bookings Drive the Momentum

The real story here is operational velocity. Gross bookings reached $49.74 billion, up 21% year over year. Trips increased 22% YoY, marking what CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called “one of the largest trip-volume increases in the company’s history.” Monthly active platform consumers grew 17% YoY, indicating consistent user expansion across the platform.

Both segments showed strength. Mobility revenue hit $7.68 billion, up 20%, while Delivery revenue jumped to $4.48 billion, up 29%. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 33% YoY to $2.26 billion. Free cash flow reached $2.23 billion, a signal that profitability is translating into real cash generation, not just accounting improvements.

The Revenue Miss and What It Signals

The $70 million revenue miss is modest in absolute terms but meaningful in context. With gross bookings accelerating and trips surging, you’d expect revenue to track higher. The gap suggests either mix headwinds (lower-margin business growing faster) or pricing pressure in core markets. I’d keep an eye on this during the earnings call.

What’s not in doubt is margin expansion. Operating income hit $1.11 billion, and net income reached $6.63 billion. That includes a $4.9 billion tax valuation release benefit, so strip that out and the underlying profitability picture is still strong.

Key Figures

EPS: $1.20 (vs. $0.70 expected)
Revenue: $13.47B (vs. $13.54B expected); miss by $70M
Gross Bookings: $49.74B (vs. implied ~$48.7B); up 21% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA: $2.26B (up 33% YoY)
Free Cash Flow: $2.23B
Trips: Up 22% YoY
Monthly Active Platform Consumers: Up 17% YoY

The adjusted EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth shows operational leverage kicking in. That’s the metric that justifies the current valuation multiple.

Guidance Points to Continued Acceleration

For Q4 2025, management guided for gross bookings of $52.25 billion to $53.75 billion, representing 17% to 21% YoY growth on constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.41 billion to $2.51 billion implies 31% to 36% YoY growth. The company also noted a 1 percentage point currency tailwind expected to boost Q4 growth.

The guidance range suggests confidence, though the revenue miss today tempers enthusiasm slightly. Khosrowshahi’s commentary leaned bullish, emphasizing investments in “lifelong customer relationships,” local commerce expansion, and AI and autonomous vehicle potential. The tone was optimistic but not reckless.

What’s Next

You’ll want to listen for clarity on the revenue miss. Was it mix shift, pricing pressure, or timing? Also watch for any commentary on competitive dynamics in core markets and how the company plans to sustain delivery growth, which is now outpacing mobility on a percentage basis. The path to $108.88 (current analyst price target) depends on whether margin expansion continues without sacrificing volume.

The image featured for this article is © Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) delivered a beat on both earnings and revenue after the close Tuesday, with adjusted EPS of…
Live Coverage: Will Booking Holdings (BKNG) Soar After 2Q Earnings?
Joel South | Jul 29, 2025

Live Coverage: Will Booking Holdings (BKNG) Soar After 2Q Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Booking Holdings Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER): Did They Overrun 1st Quarter Earnings?
David Moadel | May 7, 2025

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER): Did They Overrun 1st Quarter Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Booking Holdings Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Is Uber Slowing Down Too Much for Investors?
Chris Lange | Nov 4, 2019

Is Uber Slowing Down Too Much for Investors?

Uber reported better than expected third-quarter financial results after the markets closed on Monday.
What’s Driving Uber’s Q2 Into the Ground
Chris Lange | Aug 8, 2019

What’s Driving Uber’s Q2 Into the Ground

Uber released second-quarter financial results after markets closed Wednesday. The company said that it had a net loss of $4.72…
Why Wall Street Is Piling Back Onto the Uber Wagon
Jon C. Ogg | Feb 10, 2020

Why Wall Street Is Piling Back Onto the Uber Wagon

With its shares up over 30% year to date and an encouraging forecast for the rest of the year, analysts…
Is Uber’s Q3 Good Enough for Investors?
Chris Lange | Nov 5, 2020

Is Uber’s Q3 Good Enough for Investors?

Uber reported its third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday.
Roblox Shares Slide After Q3 Earnings Disappoint
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Roblox Shares Slide After Q3 Earnings Disappoint

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported third-quarter results this morning that exposed a fundamental tension in the platform’s story. User engagement and…
When Will Uber Turn a Profit If It’s Losing Nearly $10K Every Minute?
Chris Lange | Nov 5, 2019

When Will Uber Turn a Profit If It’s Losing Nearly $10K Every Minute?

Just looking at the numbers for Uber's latest quarter, investors would think that the company is headed in the right…

Top Gaining Stocks

Henry Schein
HSIC Vol: 2,429,081
+$6.12
+9.47%
$70.76
+$10.37
+8.47%
$132.83
Waters
WAT Vol: 927,238
+$25.16
+7.28%
$370.75
Yum Brands
YUM Vol: 3,146,412
+$9.72
+6.97%
$149.10
DuPont de Nemours
DD Vol: 11,755,021
+$2.39
+6.89%
$37.08

Top Losing Stocks

Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 43,525,267
-$3.45
15.53%
$18.74
Zoetis
ZTS Vol: 7,850,990
-$17.88
12.39%
$126.47
CDW
CDW Vol: 2,179,747
-$15.68
10.13%
$139.15
Carnival
CCL Vol: 27,588,526
-$2.72
9.47%
$25.99
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 92,708,873
-$16.60
8.01%
$190.58