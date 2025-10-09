S&P 500
Home > Investing > Retirement-Ready: 3 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income

Retirement-Ready: 3 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income

By Rich Duprey

Oct 9, 2025  |  Updated 11:48 AM ET

Key Points

  • Dividend ETFs ensure retirement portfolios balance income, growth, and stability. 
  • Income-generating funds suit all ages, offering reliable payouts. 
  • Low-cost, diversified ETFs reduce risk, supporting long-term wealth and financial security.
Planning for retirement is critical whether you’re 25 and just starting out or nearing retirement age. A well-constructed portfolio can provide income, growth, and stability to ensure financial security through your golden years. 

Dividend ETFs are a cornerstone for many investors, offering diversified exposure to companies that pay consistent dividends, balancing yield with capital appreciation. The three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) discussed below stand out for their focus on quality dividend-paying stocks, low costs, and resilience across market cycles. They help retirees generate reliable income while preserving wealth and allow younger investors to build a foundation for long-term growth.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSE:VIG) tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, focusing on companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend increases. With an expense ratio of just 0.05%, it’s one of the cheapest ways to invest in Dividend Aristocrats — firms known for financial strength and consistent payout growth.

Its 30-day SEC yield hovers around 1.6%, but the real strength lies in its long-term capital appreciation, averaging about 10% annualized returns since inception. VIG’s portfolio includes blue-chip names like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), ensuring sector diversification and stability. 

For retirees, VIG offers inflation-beating dividend growth, preserving purchasing power. Younger investors benefit from its compounding potential, as reinvested dividends fuel portfolio growth over decades. Its low volatility and focus on quality make it a bedrock for retirement portfolios, providing a balance of income and growth without excessive risk. 

VIG is ideal for those prioritizing long-term wealth preservation and steady, growing payouts in a retirement-ready strategy.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSE:DGRO), managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index, targeting companies with sustainable dividend increases. With an expense ratio of 0.08% and a yield of about 2.2%, DGRO strikes a balance between income and growth. Its more than 400 holdings include stalwarts like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), offering broad market exposure with a focus on firms with strong balance sheets. 

DGRO’s emphasis on dividend growth — typically 5% to 7% annually — makes it a strong choice for retirees needing reliable income that keeps pace with inflation. For younger investors, its diversified approach and low costs support long-term wealth accumulation. 

The ETF’s historical returns of around 11% to 12% annualized since its 2014 launch highlight its growth potential. DGRO’s low volatility and focus on financially healthy companies reduce downside risk, making it a retirement-ready pick for those seeking a mix of stability, income, and moderate capital appreciation in their portfolios.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSE:SDY), managed by State Street Global Advisors, tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, focusing on S&P 500 companies with 25 or more years of consecutive dividend increases. With an expense ratio of 0.35% and a yield of about 2.5%, SDY prioritizes ultra-reliable dividend payers like Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). Its focus on elite Dividend Aristocrats ensures stability, making it ideal for retirees who need consistent quarterly income to cover living expenses. 

The ETF’s near-150 holdings provide diversification, though it leans toward value sectors like consumer staples and industrials, reducing market volatility. For younger investors, SDY’s long-term dividend growth supports compounding, with historical total returns of around 8% to 9% annually. While its higher expense ratio is a drawback, the trade-off is access to companies with unmatched dividend reliability. 

SDY’s conservative approach makes it a retirement-ready cornerstone, offering peace of mind through market cycles and dependable income for retirement spending needs.

