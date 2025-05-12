SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) Live: Here’s What You Should Know Shutterstock

Key Points Over the last two years, shares of SoundHound AI exploded more than 1,900%.

The company believes the recent Nvidia-fueled pullback was an overreaction

Up about 24%, shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) are just starting to pivot from strong support.

Over the last two years, shares of SoundHound AI exploded from a low of about $1.02 to a high of $21.30 – a 1,900%+ return.

Now back to $10.60, SOUN – a $4.25 billion voice AI platform – still offers plenty of upside potential. Granted, recent earnings weren’t so hot. Its EPS loss of six cents was in line. Revenue, while up 151.3% year over year, missed by $1.25 million.

However, SoundHound also said it now expects 2025 revenue to be between $157 million to $177 million, compared with previous guidance of $155 million to $175 million.

Three, the company believes the recent Nvidia-fueled pullback was an overreaction.

Sure, Nvidia did sell its shares in SOUN.

However, according to Chief Executive Keyvan Mohajer, as quoted by Barron’s, “In our opinion, there was a bit of an overreaction. Our impression is that they’re not investing to hold public company shares, they’re investing to create an ecosystem and to create an alliance, and those benefits have already been seen and validated in terms of Nvidia’s investment in SoundHound.”

