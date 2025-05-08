SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) Earnings: Full Coverage All Day Long 24/7 wall Street

Key Points Revenue nearly doubled as enterprise contracts scale across verticals.

Restaurant and automotive deployments expand AI voice footprint.

AI platform Polaris delivers higher accuracy with lower compute costs.

Few small-cap names have generated more intrigue this year than SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), which reports Q1 earnings after the bell. The company guided toward $157–$177 million in FY25 revenue — nearly double last year’s results — and today’s report is the first checkpoint in what needs to be a breakout execution year.

SOUN’s pipeline spans automotive, quick-service restaurants, healthcare, and even energy — with recent deals involving Lucid, Burger King, and a large U.S. utility. The market is watching for signs that these contracts are translating into real ARR and margin expansion. Commentary around its Polaris model, Agentic AI platform, and proprietary voice commerce ecosystem could also stoke bullish sentiment.

With a backlog nearing $1.2 billion and aggressive revenue targets, SoundHound is either set to validate its bold narrative — or risk getting lumped into the AI hype cycle without follow-through.

