SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) Earnings: Full Coverage All Day Long

Key Points
-
Revenue nearly doubled as enterprise contracts scale across verticals.
-
Restaurant and automotive deployments expand AI voice footprint.
-
AI platform Polaris delivers higher accuracy with lower compute costs.
-
Live Updates
Strong Growth, Margin Rebuild Underway
SoundHound doubled revenue in 2024 and aims to nearly repeat that in 2025. Its backlog is strong, but margin and cash flow execution remain under scrutiny as Amelia and Polaris scale.
Key financials:
-
Q1 2025 (Est.): $34.3M revenue | $(0.08) EPS
-
Q4 2024: $34.5M revenue | $(0.10) EPS
-
Q3 2024: $26.7M revenue | $(0.06) EPS
-
Q2 2024: $21.4M revenue | $(0.11) EPS
FY 2024 revenue: $84.7M
FY 2025 guidance: $157M–$177M
With zero debt and ~$198M cash, SOUN has room to invest — but investors want to see better operating leverage soon.
SoundHound Launches Voice-Enabled Agentic AI Platform
SoundHound has launched Amelia 7.0, a major upgrade to its enterprise AI platform, bringing voice-powered, autonomous AI agents into full commercial deployment. Powered by its Agentic+ framework, the system enables businesses to automate complex, multi-intent workflows across voice, text, and messaging — from healthcare and retail to hospitality.
This release reinforces SoundHound’s push to monetize its $1.2B backlog and scale enterprise ARR, a key theme ahead of today’s earnings. With FY25 revenue guidance nearly doubling year-over-year, Amelia 7.0 is a critical catalyst for backlog conversion, margin expansion, and long-term adoption across verticals.
What to watch for tonight
With SoundHound aiming to double revenue in 2025, this first-quarter report is critical. Analysts are closely watching how much of the company’s $1.2 billion cumulative backlog begins converting into recognized revenue, and whether recently announced wins in automotive and QSR verticals are gaining operational traction.
There is also scrutiny on margins. After the Amelia acquisition added cost complexity, investors want to see whether Q1 shows signs of leverage. Non-GAAP gross margin recovery is seen as a key proof point.
Q1 revenue is expected around $34.3 million, with a GAAP EPS loss near $0.08. Upside depends on backlog execution and improved cost controls.
Few small-cap names have generated more intrigue this year than SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), which reports Q1 earnings after the bell. The company guided toward $157–$177 million in FY25 revenue — nearly double last year’s results — and today’s report is the first checkpoint in what needs to be a breakout execution year.
SOUN’s pipeline spans automotive, quick-service restaurants, healthcare, and even energy — with recent deals involving Lucid, Burger King, and a large U.S. utility. The market is watching for signs that these contracts are translating into real ARR and margin expansion. Commentary around its Polaris model, Agentic AI platform, and proprietary voice commerce ecosystem could also stoke bullish sentiment.
With a backlog nearing $1.2 billion and aggressive revenue targets, SoundHound is either set to validate its bold narrative — or risk getting lumped into the AI hype cycle without follow-through.
Keep checking back — we’ll add coverage and updates throughout the day.
