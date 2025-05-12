S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: China Trade Deal Breakthrough Sends Broader Market Soaring Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A China-U.S. trade deal has unlocked massive stock market gains today. The trade agreement is good for 90 days.

The S&P 500 is narrowing its year-to-date decline with today’s gains.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

A China-U.S. trade agreement has unleashed the stock market bulls, leading to a 1,000-point advance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Technology stocks are among the top performers, sending the Nasdaq Composite soaring by 3.8% and the S&P 500 higher by 2.7%. Magnificent Seven stocks are joining in on today’s rally, while nearly all sectors of the economy are flashing green. The SPY ETF is adding 2.5% today as the broader market narrows its year-to-date decline to 1.3%.

After concluding delicate negotiations over the weekend, the White House and Beijing officials have reached a temporary deal to lower the lofty tariffs, giving the markets enough details for a risk-on rally. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described a strategic decoupling from basic items made by China, agreeing to suspend tariffs for 90 days with the nation except for a wider-based 10% levy threshold.

KindlyMD (Nasdaq: KDLY) is up a staggering 573% on this Merger Monday. The company announced a business combination with bitcoin investment firm Nakamoto, a company founded by President Trump’s crypto advisor David Bailey.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 984.04 (+2.4%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 589.93 (+3.2%)

S&P 500: Up 140.86 (+2.5%)

Wall Street Analyst Moves

UBS has reiterated its “buy” rating on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares head of the AI leader’s quarterly earnings report later this month but lowered the price target to $175 from $180 per share.

Jefferies has upgraded shares of hotel stock Marriott (Nasdaq: MAR) to “buy” from “hold” amid strength in its business model that could lead to further gains in the share price.

BofA has reiterated Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) as a “buy” rating, suggesting that its robotics business is likely to be a growth driver at the company.

