Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) Soaring 10%: Here’s What You Should Know mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points ZoomInfo’s volume is up to 14.4 million shares, more than double its daily average volume of 7.16 million.

For the full-year 2025, it raised the low end of revenue guidance to a range of $1.195 billion to $1.205 billion.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) are up more than 10%, or 96 cents.

Volume is up to 14.4 million shares, more than double the daily average of 7.16 million. Fueling the upside, the company just announced it will change its ticker to GTM due to its expanded focus on AI-powered go-to-market (GTM) tools.

The company also introduced GTM Studio, a new workspace within its GTM Intelligence Platform.

ZoomInfo Also Raised its 2025 Revenue Guidance

In its most recent quarter, the company’s EPS of $0.23 beat estimates by a penny. Revenue of $305.7 million, while down 1.4% year over year, still beat estimates by $10.18 million.

It also closed the quarter with 1,868 customers with $100,000 or more in annual contract value. That’s up 1% quarter over quarter and up 108% year over year.

Not too shabby.

Then, for the full year 2025, it raised the low end of revenue guidance to a range of $1.195 billion to $1.205 billion, with adjusted operating income of $426 million to $436 million and a 36% margin at the midpoint of guidance.

Plus, it bought back 8.6 million shares, which signals confidence in long-term growth.

Five Analysts Just Raised Their Price Targets on ZI Stock

This morning, analysts at Mizuho raised their price target on ZI to $10 following a strong earnings report. Wells Fargo raised its price target to $10 with an equal weight rating. Bank of America raised its price target to $9 with an underperform rating.

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $11 thanks to Zoominfo’s slight acceleration in annual recurring revenue. Barclays also raised its price target to $11 with an equal weight rating after a strong earnings report.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!