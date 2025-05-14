Live S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY): Optimism Returns to Markets in Wining Week Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets came out of the gate higher but are off their best levels of the morning.

Market sentiment has shifted to overall optimism.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets came out of the gate with gains but have since come off their best levels of the day despite overall optimism. The S&P 500, having overcome year-to-date losses, is now showing positive returns for 2025. Bolstered by trade optimism stemming from U.S.-China developments and increasing confidence in avoiding a recession, markets are looking to capitalize on their current momentum. The SPY ETF is trading flat as of mid-morning.

Riding a five-day wave of gains, the Nasdaq Composite aims to continue its upward trajectory. The Nasdaq is also poised to welcome a new player to its ranks. Fintech innovator Chime has announced its decision to go public and will list its shares on the exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is getting a boost from Boeing (NYSE: BA), which reportedly made a $200 billion deal with country Qatar amid the Trump administration’s visit.

President Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia has yielded significant economic commitments. The Kingdom has pledged up to $600 billion in deals and investments, with U.S. companies expected to be major beneficiaries. Notably, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) will supply thousands of AI chips to Saudi Arabia, and Elon Musk’s Starlink has received approval to operate within the country.

Here’s the market snapshot from morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 54.47 (+0.15%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 66.22 (+0.37%)

S&P 500: Up 3.91 (+0.08%)

Market Movers

Costco (Nasdaq: COST) and Affirm (Nasdaq: AFRM) have forged a partnership to offer buy now, pay later options for bulk purchases. COST stock is trading slightly higher, while AFRM shares have jumped over 3% this morning.

Server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) continues its impressive climb, surging nearly 16% today.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is also on the rise, gaining 2.7% and approaching its record high once again.

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is a significant gainer, up 8.6% as the chip sector enjoys tailwinds from eased tariff concerns. Adding to the positive sentiment, AMD has announced a substantial $6 billion stock repurchase program.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.