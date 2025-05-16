Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Eye Upbeat Finish Amid Progress and Relief MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Technology stocks are mixed out of the gate today, delivering a slight gain to the Nasdaq Composite.

The S&P 500 is looking to clinch a five-day winning streak.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are mixed out of the gate as stocks attempt to close this data-filled week on a positive note. After starting the week with a tariff-relief-fueled rally and signs of cooling inflation in the economy, stocks finally have a couple of tailwinds. President Trump indicated that he plans to reveal the latest tariff rates in the weeks to come.

Technology stocks are mostly higher today, lifting the Nasdaq Composite to slight gains following yesterday’s decline. The S&P 500 is eyeing five straight days of gains if it manages to reach today’s finish line in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is off to a slow start, but small-cap stocks are moving higher.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 82.42 (-0.19%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 40.92 (+0.24%)

S&P 500: Up 3.82 (+0.05%)

Market Movers

AI and cloud stock Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is extending this week’s rally. Analyst firm Barclays has lifted its price target on AMD to $130 per share from $110 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The analyst cited AMD’s new deal with Saudi Arabia’s Humain as the catalyst for the upgrade.

Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) is gaining 5.6% on the day after announcing a new partnership with DataVolt to “build hyperscale AI campuses” in Saudi Arabia to start.

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is gaining 10% on an Olympic Games taxi deal.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), the maker of the weight loss drug Wegovy, fell as much as 5% amid an executive shakeup. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen is stepping down as the company faces a battered share price and stiff competition in the weight loss drug market.

Semiconductor stock Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT) is spiraling by 6.3% today on weakening margins.

