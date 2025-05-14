Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Eye Further Gains Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Stocks are higher out of the gate.

The Nasdaq Composite is looking to clinch its sixth-straight winning session, while the S&P 500 is now positive in 2025.

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Nasdaq Composite is looking to extend its five-day winning streak, while the S&P 500 is now delivering positive returns in 2025 after erasing its deficit. Now the markets are looking to build on those gains while they have positive momentum on their side. Trade relief between the U.S. and China has injected optimism into these markets, coupled with growing signs that an economic recession is no longer in the cards.

The Nasdaq will soon be welcoming a new IPO. Fintech company Chime has decided to enter the publicly traded fray and has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq.

After President Trump’s historic trip to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has pledged up to $600 billion in deals and investment commitments, including major purchases from U.S. companies. Additionally, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has agreed to send thousands of AI chips to Saudi Arabia, while Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites have been given the green light to operate there.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 72.06 (+0.17%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 82.84 (+0.49%)

S&P 500: Up 14.29 (+0.25%)

Market Movers

Costco (Nasdaq: COST) and Affirm (Nasdaq: AFRM) have partnered to offer consumers the option to buy now pay and later for basic items in bulk. COST stock is moving fractionally while AFRM stock is up over 3% this morning.

Server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) is extending its gains, adding almost 16% in today’s session alone.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is extending its gains with a 2.7% advance and is now hovering near its all-time high.

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq; AMD) is gaining 8.6% as the chip sector continues its bullish run on tariff-related relief. AMD also announced a massive $6 billion share buyback program, adding to the bullish sentiment.

