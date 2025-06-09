Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Stay Hopeful in Big Week for Tech Sector 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are higher out of the gate as Apple gears up for its much anticipated developer conference.

The S&P 500 is trading back above the 6,000 level.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Technology stocks are mostly higher today, setting a positive tone for the broader markets. U.S. and Chinese officials are expected to restart trade discussions today in Europe. Big Tech stock Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is gearing up for its developer conference, called WWDC, today, featuring a keynote speech from CEO Tim Cook. The markets will be listening for any advancements on AI innovation.

The three major stock market averages are higher out of the gate, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 all posting gains. All sectors of the economy are higher as sentiment looks up to start the week.

The S&P 500 is trading back above the psychologically important 6,000 level, powered in part by chip stocks including Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD), which is tacking on 3.4% today. While tech as a sector is moving higher, one Magnificent 7 stock being left out of the gains is Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), which is down 3.9%. Wall Street analysts downgraded the EV stock due to the distraction of tensions between CEO Elon Musk and President Trump.

On the economic front, the latest inflation data is expected mid-week when the latest Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index results for May will be revealed.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 39 (+0.09%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 23.50 (+0.11%)

S&P 500: Up 9 (+0.15)

Market Movers

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is in discussions to potentially back AI startup Scale AI with a $10 billion-plus investment, according to a Bloomberg report.

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is gaining 5% today as its piloted flight program gains momentum in the U.S. and UAE markets.

Quantum computing stock IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is gaining 3% after announcing a deal to acquire London’s Oxford Ionics in a billion-dollar transaction.

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.