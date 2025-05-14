Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Futures are Pointing to a Big Open on May 14 BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points The trade war is finally cooling with China. That should remove a good deal of uncertainty from tech stocks, like Nvidia.

The company also announced it would send 18,000 of its top AI chips to Saudi Arabia.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with massive potential, make sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. This report breaks down AI stocks with 10x potential and will give you a huge leg up on profiting from this massive sea change.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Continuing its 5.6% rally from yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to open up about 3% higher at $133.73.

That’s because of two key catalysts. One, the trade war is finally cooling with China. That should remove a good deal of uncertainty from tech stocks, like Nvidia.

Two, as we noted yesterday, the company announced it would send 18,000 of its top AI chips to Saudi Arabia. “Nvidia said its first deployment will use its GB300 Blackwell chips, which are among Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips at the moment, and which were only officially announced earlier this year,” as noted by CNBC.

$150 is Next for the Tech Giant

Analysts at Bank of America just raised their price target on NVDA to $160 a share with a buy rating. All thanks to a cooling trade war, the latest deal with the Saudis, and earnings.

In its most recent quarter, NVDA’s EPS of 89 cents beat by four cents. Revenue of $39.33 billion, up 78% year over year, beat by $1.17 billion.

“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries,” said founder and CEO Jensen Huang, as quoted in a company press release.

Moving forward, the company expects to see first-quarter revenue of $43 billion, as compared to estimates for $42.05 billion.

Additionally, analysts at Wedbush say, “We believe the market opportunity in Saudi Arabia could over time add another $1 trillion to the broader global AI market in the coming years and this dynamic is not being priced into the market and tech names in our view”.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!