Nvidia Market Cap Nears $5 Trillion

Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap was the first to cross $4 trillion. Now, it is closing in on the $5 trillion mark, as it hit $4.9 trillion yesterday. The rise had nothing to do with earnings. It had everything to do with a series of major deals, all of which the chipmaker announced within 48 hours.

The stock is already up today, so it could top the $5 trillion level.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap is poised to hit $5 trillion after a dizzying number of new deals were announced.

CEO Jensen Huang may announce further deals on his trip to South Korea.

The list of deals was dizzying.

Nvidia will build its cutting-edge Blackwell chips in Arizona. Not only will this please President Trump because it means another U.S. investment. It also means it can build more of its flagship Blackwell chips, which are in great demand. It used to be that these chips were only made in Taiwan.

Trump called Blackwell a “super duper” chip and began to open the door to possible sales as he met with China’s leader. Trump said Blackwell chips were on the table in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. A trade dispute and China’s desire to make its own high-end chip had these chips locked out of China. Trump said. “We’ll be speaking about Blackwells.” If China’s door is open, it could mean billions of dollars in sales for Nvidia.

More Deals

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that his company would help build a supercomputer to help maintain and advance the U.S. nuclear arsenal. It will partner with Oracle and could contribute as many as 100,000 Blackwell chips. The project will include as many as seven of these supercomputers.

SK Hynix, an Nvidia supplier, said it had already sold its 2026 supply of high-end memory semiconductors. It shows demand for AI chips continues to rise.

Nvidia made a $1 billion investment in Nokia, which involves artificial intelligence projects and data center installations. It shows the extent to which Nvidia is moving into AI center infrastructure, which is outside its traditional business.

Huang is on his way to South Korea, where he may meet with President Trump and could announce deals with SK Group and Samsung.

Nvidia is renowned for its deal-making, in terms of selling its chips worldwide and making billion-dollar investments to advance AI distribution. These distributions often include the purchase of Nvidia chips, which guarantee its rapid growth. And the pace of these deals in the past two days is astonishing.

