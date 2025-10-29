S&P 500
6,911.20
+0.12%
Dow Jones
48,000.60
+0.51%
Nasdaq 100
26,123.00
+0.24%
Russell 2000
2,526.92
+0.83%
FTSE 100
9,763.60
+0.53%
Nikkei 225
51,248.20
+1.03%
Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today
Home > Technology > Nvidia Market Cap Nears $5 Trillion

Technology

Nvidia Market Cap Nears $5 Trillion

Nvidia Market Cap Nears $5 Trillion
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap was the first to cross $4 trillion. Now, it is closing in on the $5 trillion mark, as it hit $4.9 trillion yesterday. The rise had nothing to do with earnings. It had everything to do with a series of major deals, all of which the chipmaker announced within 48 hours.

The stock is already up today, so it could top the $5 trillion level.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap is poised to hit $5 trillion after a dizzying number of new deals were announced.
  • CEO Jensen Huang may announce further deals on his trip to South Korea.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The list of deals was dizzying.

Nvidia will build its cutting-edge Blackwell chips in Arizona. Not only will this please President Trump because it means another U.S. investment. It also means it can build more of its flagship Blackwell chips, which are in great demand. It used to be that these chips were only made in Taiwan.

Trump called Blackwell a “super duper” chip and began to open the door to possible sales as he met with China’s leader. Trump said Blackwell chips were on the table in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. A trade dispute and China’s desire to make its own high-end chip had these chips locked out of China. Trump said. “We’ll be speaking about Blackwells.” If China’s door is open, it could mean billions of dollars in sales for Nvidia.

More Deals

Nvidia
vzphotos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that his company would help build a supercomputer to help maintain and advance the U.S. nuclear arsenal. It will partner with Oracle and could contribute as many as 100,000 Blackwell chips. The project will include as many as seven of these supercomputers.

SK Hynix, an Nvidia supplier, said it had already sold its 2026 supply of high-end memory semiconductors. It shows demand for AI chips continues to rise.

Nvidia made a $1 billion investment in Nokia, which involves artificial intelligence projects and data center installations. It shows the extent to which Nvidia is moving into AI center infrastructure, which is outside its traditional business.

Huang is on his way to South Korea, where he may meet with President Trump and could announce deals with SK Group and Samsung.

Nvidia is renowned for its deal-making, in terms of selling its chips worldwide and making billion-dollar investments to advance AI distribution. These distributions often include the purchase of Nvidia chips, which guarantee its rapid growth. And the pace of these deals in the past two days is astonishing.

Top Wall Street Analysts Predict Which Three Tech Stocks Will Surge 200%

 

The image featured for this article is © Shutterstock / rafapress

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Update: Why Shares Are Up 3.8% on May 14th
Ian Cooper | May 14, 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Update: Why Shares Are Up 3.8% on May 14th

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 24, 2025

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.

CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth fell after a sharp drop in Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price earlier this year. There…
Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China
Rich Duprey | Jul 15, 2025

Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China

A Pivotal Decision for Nvidia Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced it had secured U.S. government approval to resume sales of its H20…
NVIDIA’s CEO Forecasts New $50 Trillion Opportunity & Other Quotes from Their Annual Meeting
Eric Bleeker | Jul 2, 2024

NVIDIA’s CEO Forecasts New $50 Trillion Opportunity & Other Quotes from Their Annual Meeting

On June 26th NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) hosted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At the meeting, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang took…
NVIDIA Surges as AI Boom Fuels Frenzied Trading
Rich Duprey | Jan 22, 2025

NVIDIA Surges as AI Boom Fuels Frenzied Trading

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are jumping over 4% in morning trading after President Trump announced a $500 billion artificial intelligence…
Billionaire Nvidia CEO Huang Loses $8 Billion on Company News
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 8, 2025

Billionaire Nvidia CEO Huang Loses $8 Billion on Company News

Nvidia suffered a stock sell-off after announcing several new initiatives. This took the net worth of CEO Jensen Huang down…
Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Surges to $120 Billion on Nvidia Earnings
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 29, 2025

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Surges to $120 Billion on Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia defied expectations and delivered another spectacular quarter. That should provide a boost to CEO Jensen Huang's net worth.
Nvidia CEO Huang Richer Than Warren Buffett
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 8, 2025

Nvidia CEO Huang Richer Than Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is the 11th richest man in the world. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently passed Buffett to become the…
Nvidia Thrown Out of China
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 25, 2025

Nvidia Thrown Out of China

China would prefer AI chips made by local manufacturers over those from Nvidia. Can CEO Jensen Huang broker peace between…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 6,377,053
+$29.68
+20.56%
$174.06
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,751,767
+$39.47
+17.70%
$262.47
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 3,807,624
+$67.15
+12.80%
$591.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,654,199
+$14.92
+11.94%
$139.84
Centene
CNC Vol: 11,626,048
+$3.73
+11.22%
$36.92

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 58,927,504
-$50.86
40.31%
$75.31
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 5,551,544
-$13.54
17.31%
$64.69
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 13,726,360
-$5.21
14.20%
$31.49
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 2,683,680
-$24.82
10.69%
$207.31
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 1,180,493
-$25.18
10.15%
$222.92