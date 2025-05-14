USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) Live Earnings Coverage (May 14th)

Live Updates
No revenue but execution matters
There are no active revenue or EPS estimates for USAR this quarter — the company remains pre-revenue, and has consistently posted losses in the range of –$0.05 to –$0.11 per share.
That said, the company raised $75M via PIPE in Q1 and now faces pressure to demonstrate:
-
Progress at Round Top (resource development)
-
Advancement of its rare earth magnet plant
-
Federal engagement or DOD alignment
The Street isn’t looking for revenue — it’s looking for signposts. Any update suggesting commercial production or long-term offtake agreements could reframe expectations.
USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR) reports tonight with no revenue expected, but strategic progress remains the focal point. The stock has been volatile since completing a $75 million PIPE financing in Q1, which provided critical funding for the company’s rare earth separation and magnet manufacturing initiatives.
Investors are watching closely for updated timelines on its Round Top project in Texas — a rare domestic source of heavy rare earths — and the operational ramp of its magnet facility in Oklahoma. Any clarity on environmental permitting or Department of Defense partnerships could be market-moving.
The long-term thesis rests on reshoring U.S. rare earth and battery material supply chains. With China tightening export controls and the Inflation Reduction Act continuing to favor domestic content, USAR is strategically well-positioned. But it needs to show execution momentum.
EPS is expected to remain negative. What matters tonight is commentary on capex pacing, customer engagement (especially in defense/aerospace), and progress toward first commercial production. If USAR outlines a credible 2025 revenue path, it could reframe the pre-revenue narrative.
