MP Materials’ 100% Surge: Buy Now or Brace for a Pullback? Michael Ien Cohen / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: MP Materials (MP) is the leading U.S. rare earth producer, operating the Mountain Pass mine.

MP stock surged nearly 100% in a month due to DoD and Apple partnerships.

Geopolitical focus on domestic supply chains boosts MP’s strategic importance.

A Rare Earth Powerhouse

MP Materials (NYSE:MP), the leading rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, operates the Mountain Pass mine in California, extracting critical minerals like neodymium and praseodymium used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and electronics.

Its stock has surged nearly 100% in a month, driven by strategic partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), securing a $400 million Pentagon investment and a $500 million deal for sustainable magnets. Geopolitical tensions and a push for domestic supply chains have further fueled investor enthusiasm, positioning MP as a key player in the critical minerals sector.

Why the Surge?

MP Materials’ stock rally is rooted in its unique role as North America’s only integrated rare earth mining and processing operation. The company’s recent $400 million equity investment from the U.S. Department of Defense, which includes a price floor of $110 per kilogram for key rare earths — nearly double current Chinese prices — ensures revenue stability and underscores its strategic importance.

Additionally, a $500 million deal with Apple to supply recycled rare earth magnets from MP’s Texas facility aligns with the tech giant’s sustainability goals and strengthens MP’s financial position. These partnerships capitalize on growing U.S. efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese rare earth supplies, which control over 80% of the global market.

Geopolitical tensions and increasing demand for critical minerals in electrification and defense technologies have made MP a focal point for investors.

Financials: A Mixed Bag

Despite its strategic wins, MP’s financials reveal vulnerabilities. The company has negative net margin of 48.4% with adjusted net losses of $19.9 million, and its EBITDA is negative at $2.7 million in the first quarter, reflecting operational challenges. Q1 revenue rose 25% year-over-year, largely due to higher production of separated products and recognizing revenue from the sales of magnetic precursor products, a line it didn’t have last year. Still, it faces risks from its concentrated customer base.

MP’s debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89 raises concerns about financial leverage, especially as it invests in expanding its Texas facility. While government and corporate contracts mitigate a number of risks, a potential decline in rare earth prices or delays in scaling operations could strain its balance sheet.

A Sky-High Valuation

At $63.69 per share, MP’s stock trades at a premium, with some analysts suggesting it’s 26% overvalued after its 383% annual gain. The consensus analyst rating is a “Moderate Buy,” with six buy and four hold recommendations, and an average 12-month price target of $57.88, implying a 9% downside.

However, bullish technical indicators, including short- and long-term moving averages, suggest continued momentum, with a projected 132.49% rise over three months. Volatility remains a concern, with weekly fluctuations rising from 13% to 19% over the past year, and a recent pivot top signaling a possible near-term correction.

Opportunity or Overhype?

MP Materials offers compelling long-term potential due to its monopoly on U.S. rare earth production and high-profile partnerships. The push for domestic supply chains and growing demand for critical minerals position it well for future growth.

Yet its premium valuation, negative EBITDA, and reliance on external contracts introduce risks. A pullback to the 100-day or 200-day moving average (around $28.73 per share at the midpoint) could provide a more attractive entry point for long-term investors. Short-term traders should be cautious, as volatility and overvaluation could lead to a correction.

Key Takeaway

MP Materials is a compelling long-term investment due to its dominant position in U.S. rare earth production and partnerships with the DoD and Apple, which secure revenue and align with geopolitical trends. But its stock is pricey, and the fact it’s losing money suggests it’s not an immediate buy.

Waiting for a pullback to a more attractive entry point, such as near the 200-day moving average ($25.94 per share), could offer better risk-reward for investors seeking exposure to the critical minerals boom.

