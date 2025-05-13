Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Commercial deployment still targeted for 2027–28; NRC licensing path remains the gating factor.

Investors watching for radioisotope revenue signals and clarity on customer contract milestones.

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) reports first-quarter results this evening with investor focus centered on regulatory progress, early-stage commercial traction, and its growing clean energy pipeline. While the company is still pre-revenue, analysts will be watching for updates tied to its massive data center customer agreements and timelines for its first commercial deployment at Idaho National Lab.

Consensus calls for –$0.11 in EPS and $1.5 million in revenue, with expectations that any top-line results will stem from grant or milestone revenue. What matters more tonight is whether Oklo demonstrates progress across its six strategic fronts: project execution, reactor licensing, fuel access, customer pipeline, strategic partnerships, and cash efficiency.

Investors are especially attuned to timelines around the Combined License Application (COLA) and whether Oklo’s Aurora plant remains on track for deployment by 2027–2028. Commentary on its 75MW modular configuration, fuel security, and the Switch and Equinix customer pipeline will shape the stock’s credibility going into 2H 2025.

