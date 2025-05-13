Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Key Points
-
Commercial deployment still targeted for 2027–28; NRC licensing path remains the gating factor.
-
Investors watching for radioisotope revenue signals and clarity on customer contract milestones.
-
Live Updates
Oklo share price soaring before earnings release
Share of Oklo are now up 12% heading into earnings in 1 1/2 hours.
While Oklo’s business is often described as “advanced nuclear,” it’s increasingly clear the company has two separate product lines forming in parallel:
-
Reactor projects (Aurora, 75MW+ commercial rollouts)
-
Radioisotope production (via Atomic Alchemy acquisition)
The reactor segment is capital intensive, license-gated, and tied to long project timelines — but also has massive TAM through power contracts. Meanwhile, the isotope segment offers near-term commercialization, with lower capex and a growing market in medicine, semiconductors, and space.
Tonight’s call needs to clarify:
-
Revenue potential from isotope demo sales in 2025–26
-
Updated buildout timelines for 75MW reactor units
-
How Oklo allocates capital between these parallel paths
If both lines are moving on schedule, Oklo may emerge as the only advanced fission company with revenue before 2027.
Fuel Access and HALEU Scale Is Quietly Becoming a Moat
On Oklo’s most recent call, the company revealed it has not only secured fuel for its first Aurora core, but also formalized a long-term HALEU supply relationship with Centrus—a rare feat in the advanced nuclear space.
“Centrus is already producing HALEU today and continues to scale their production… This ensures a scalable domestic source.”
In a sector where most peers are stuck in theoretical designs or waiting on fuel policy, Oklo’s dual-track on fuel access (initial core + long-term supply) is a major strategic differentiator. If reiterated clearly tonight, it could solidify investor conviction in 2027 deployment feasibility.
What investors want to hear in tonight's call
Oklo’s Q1 isn’t about revenue or profit — it’s about momentum. Investors are looking for concrete signs the company is on track for 2027 deployment and capital-efficient growth. Here’s what the call needs to affirm:
-
Combined License Application (COLA) remains on track for 2025 submission. Any slippage here would undercut the whole roadmap.
-
Fuel procurement remains de-risked. The company previously said it has secured fuel for the first Aurora plant. That must remain true.
-
Customer pipeline >14GW is holding and advancing. Investors want clarity on the pace and stage of Switch, Equinix, and Prometheus LOIs.
-
Atomic Alchemy integration and radioisotope plan are progressing. This provides a non-reactor revenue stream and shortens the value curve.
Pre-Revenue but Not Pre-Expectations
Oklo remains a pre-commercial energy company, but the Street still has firm expectations heading into Q1.
Here’s the current snapshot:
|Metric
|Consensus
|Revenue
|$1.5 million
|EPS
|–$0.11
|Cash Burn (Q1 est.)
|$15–20 million
The small revenue figure is likely tied to grants or early milestone-based contracts. However, most investors will focus on liquidity levels, operating spend, and updates to deployment and licensing milestones. Analysts expect cash to remain above $250 million, and spending to increase slightly due to Aurora site prep, NRC licensing, and Atomic Alchemy integration. Commentary on Combined License Application timing and early customer contracts (Switch, Prometheus, Equinix) will be more important than EPS noise.
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) reports first-quarter results this evening with investor focus centered on regulatory progress, early-stage commercial traction, and its growing clean energy pipeline. While the company is still pre-revenue, analysts will be watching for updates tied to its massive data center customer agreements and timelines for its first commercial deployment at Idaho National Lab.
Consensus calls for –$0.11 in EPS and $1.5 million in revenue, with expectations that any top-line results will stem from grant or milestone revenue. What matters more tonight is whether Oklo demonstrates progress across its six strategic fronts: project execution, reactor licensing, fuel access, customer pipeline, strategic partnerships, and cash efficiency.
Investors are especially attuned to timelines around the Combined License Application (COLA) and whether Oklo’s Aurora plant remains on track for deployment by 2027–2028. Commentary on its 75MW modular configuration, fuel security, and the Switch and Equinix customer pipeline will shape the stock’s credibility going into 2H 2025.
