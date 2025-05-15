Live S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY): Markets Pull Back as Interest Rates Steal Focus mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets are feeling the pressure today after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell commented on interest rates.

The S&P 500 is taking a breather after recouping lost ground.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are pulling back this morning as traders look ahead to what is coming next. Market sentiment appears to be dampened by remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a recent economic event. Powell cautioned that elevated long-term interest rates are likely to persist amidst an evolving monetary policy landscape. He noted the potential for “more frequent, and potentially more persistent, supply shocks,” placing the Fed between a rock and a hard place. The SPY ETF is down 0.25%.

Today’s declines are a reversal from the S&P 500’s recent performance in which it rallied by 18% over the previous 25 trading days, recouping its year-to-date losses and pushing the broader market index into positive territory. The Nasdaq Composite has also seen strong gains recently, advancing 6% in the last five sessions. Today marks the payment date for Apple’s (Nasdaq: AAPL) quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

Here’s the snapshot of morning trading performance:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 135.68 (-0.32%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 146.22 (-0.77%)

S&P 500: Down 20.19 (-0.34%)

Stock Market Movers

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares are down 4.0% after a company executive indicated that the retailer intends to pass on the impact of tariffs to consumers through increased prices, potentially starting this month.

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the Chinese e-commerce powerhouse, reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue figures that fell short of expectations, leading to a 6.5% drop in its stock price.

Shares of networking equipment provider Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) are trading lower by 4.2%.

Despite reporting strong first-quarter revenue and high demand for its platform, AI cloud computing firm CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) is experiencing a 4.4% decline. The company’s announcement of a significant capital expenditure plan for the second quarter, even with the addition of Google as a client, appears to have unsettled investors.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a big drag on the markets, falling 17% in today’s session alone, the latest negative catalyst for which is a potential Medicare scandal.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.