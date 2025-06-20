Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Seek Optimistic Close to Whipsaw Week ekkawit998 / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Markets have enough positive catalysts to attempt gains on the final trading day of the week. President Trump revealed that negotiations with Iran were on the table.

Amazon is pouring billions of dollars into a South Korean data center for its global AI ambitions.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

In a week filled with escalating Middle East tensions and a Fed meeting, the markets are attempting to finish on a positive note. President Trump has mentioned potential negotiations between Israel and Iran, giving traders and investors reason for optimism. All three major stock market averages opened higher, including a 0.56% gain in the Nasdaq Composite. Most sectors of the economy are gaining ground today, led by energy stocks amid a rising crude oil price amid the heightened Middle East tensions.

Big Tech stocks are seeing green this morning. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is up 0.75%. The e-commerce giant is teaming up with SK Group to pour billions ($5 billion) into an AI-powered data center in South Korea. For those keeping score, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is recouping some recent losses with a 2.5% jump today. The Nasdaq Composite is relatively flat over the past five trading sessions.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 217.19 (+0.54%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 128.41 (+0.66%)

S&P 500: Up 33.39 (+0.58%)

Market Movers

Professional services company Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is missing out on today’s gains, falling 8% after its quarterly results showed booking weakness. Accenture’s revenue surpassed estimates, but the markets are seeing the glass half empty.

Carmax (NYSE: KMX) is up 2.7%. After reporting quarterly results, the stock is benefiting from rising demand for used vehicles, especially as the auto sector faces ongoing tariff pressures.

Kroger (NYSE: KR) is up 5.6% today on the heels of its mixed Q1 earnings results.

