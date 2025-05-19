S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Markets Pare Losses in Face of Credit Downgrade Daily insights / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets are off their worst levels of the morning despite a downgrade of U.S. debt by one of the credit rating agencies.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are narrowing their declines in the face of a U.S. debt downgrade by one of the credit rating agencies. Moody’s lowered its view of U.S. debt by a single notch to to Aa1, down from the highest possible rating. Moody’s blamed the persistent budget deficit and high interest rates, a view challenged by President Trump, who affirmed global confidence in the U.S. economy. The credit downgrade adds insult to injury following a week in which the S&P 500 advanced 5%.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC he predicts one interest rate cut in 2025 as the economy continues to stave off a recession. The central bank has tipped its hand to a possible two rate cuts this year.

Today’s credit downgrade sent Treasury yields higher, with the 30-year Treasury surpassing the 5% threshold, and weighed heavily on equities. While the SPX ETF is currently down slightly, the three major averages are showing signs of resilience, paring back their earlier losses as the morning progresses.

The broader technology sector is currently down 1.4%. The prominent Magnificent Seven stocks are mostly in the red, including a 2.8% decline in Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny of its proposed AI partnership with China’s Alibaba.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 44.18 (-0.10%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 103.54 (-0.54%)

S&P 500: Down 20.36 (-0.34%)

Market Movers

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is down 2.3% after announcing potential price increases due to tariffs, a move countered by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s suggestion that the retailer will “absorb some of the tariffs.”

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) has seen a 3.8% decline but remains close to its recent high of $130.18.

Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a significant gainer, soaring 25.9% following regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) shares are lower by 4.4% on the back of an analyst downgrade.

Take-Two Interactive Software (Nasdaq: TTWO) is bucking the trend, climbing 3.7% after a price target increase from Wedbush Securities.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!