Prediction: XRP Will Hit $5.50 By The End of 2025 FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Key Points XRP has several tailwinds that could buoy the price to a fresh all-time high in 2025, if this analyst is correct.

There’s no shortage of price predictions for the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, XRP. Most forecasts remain firmly bullish, and the token now enjoys several fundamental and macro tailwinds. The broader market has certainly been volatile in 2025, yet an underlying uptrend persists—helped along by bitcoin’s move back above the six-figure mark, recently topping $104 000 and stoking a fresh wave of FOMO among investors.

At a live market cap of roughly $141 billion, XRP is changing hands around $2.40 per coin. That leaves it well below the 2018 all-time high of $3.84, even after a blistering rally of roughly 580 % that carried the token from sub-$1 lows last November to as high as $3.40 in January.

With the second quarter now well underway, it’s worth asking where XRP could finish the year—and the standout view comes not from the decentralized community but from Wall Street. Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s head of digital-asset research, projects XRP at $5.50 by 31 December 2025, implying a new record high and a further 130 % gain from today’s levels.

XRP Forecast

The five-year SEC lawsuit that clouded XRP’s outlook is nearing resolution. Earlier this month the agency and Ripple asked Judge Analisa Torres to approve a reduced $50 million settlement; the judge rejected the filing on procedural grounds on 16 May, but signaled she would entertain a properly structured motion. Both parties remain “fully in agreement to resolve this case,” Ripple’s CLO Stu Alderoty emphasized.

Institutional rails keep expanding.

ISO 20022 migration: SWIFT reconfirmed 22 November 2025 as the hard deadline to switch cross-border payment messages to the new standard; average daily ISO traffic already tops 1.6 million instructions, nearly double 2024 levels. XRP’s native compatibility positions it as an easy plug-in for banks scrambling to meet the cut-off. RLUSD stablecoin: Ripple’s dollar-pegged token went live on 17 December 2024 and has since grown to a $317 million market cap, with fresh listings on Gemini and other venues this month. RLUSD deepens liquidity on both XRPL and Ethereum, providing an institutional on-ramp that feeds XRP payment flows. Soaring utility: XRPL now settles ≈ $434 billion in value every day and logged more than 1 million payments in the first week of May, underscoring real-world usage rather than speculative churn.

Why $5.50 Is Plausible

Napkin math of $5.50 on 58.6 billion of circulating supply gives a market cap of $326 billion which is about 45% of Ethereum’s value, which is not unlikely in a bull cycle. Plus, XRP exploded 55 times in 2017 and 8 times at the end of 2024 to early this year. Could we see another 2.3x increase from there, seems plausible. But there are risks with stable coin competition, a protracted appeals process or adverse ruling that chases away enthusiasm for XRP. There are also macro shocks that are more and more common under the present administration.

Standard Chartered’s $5.50 year-end target doesn’t require a moon-shot—just continued legal progress, steady institutional adoption and a cooperative macro backdrop. With ISO 20022 deadlines forcing banks to modernize, RLUSD adding fresh liquidity, and on-chain activity breaking records, XRP has a credible shot at eclipsing its 2018 peak before the ball drops on 2025. Expect volatility, but don’t underestimate this token’s knack for punching through psychological ceilings when catalysts align.

