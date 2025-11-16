Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin: A New Catalyst for XRP?

Ripple is piloting RLUSD with Mastercard and WebBank to settle credit card transactions on the XRP Ledger.

Ripple’s (XRP) new stablecoin RLUSD reached $1B market cap within a year of its December 2024 launch.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ripple’s new USD stablecoin, RLUSD (Ripple USD), grabbed crypto headlines fast. Launched in December 2024, RLUSD hit a market cap above $1 billion within a year, cracking the Top 10 among U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins.

This rapid climb raises a key question: could RLUSD become a catalyst for Ripple’s native token XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)? Analysts are split on whether rising RLUSD demand will lift XRP prices by expanding XRPL activity, or whether stablecoins serve entirely separate roles.

Here’s what RLUSD’s growth means for XRP.

How RLUSD Hit $1 Billion So Fast

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

RLUSD’s growth has been remarkable. The dollar-backed stablecoin was introduced on the XRP Ledger in late 2024 under New York’s strict trust charter. Within a year, RLUSD hit a $1 billion market cap, making it the 10th-largest dollar stablecoin globally. By November 2025, its circulating supply reached about $1 billion, split between Ethereum ($819 million) and the XRPL ($203 million).

That milestone came faster than almost any other stablecoin. Several years are typically needed to reach $1 billion, but RLUSD’s quick climb suggests Ripple leveraged its existing customer base and global network.

Institutional demand has been a key driver. Ripple President Monica Long says rising corporate use of its payment services has translated into more RLUSD flows, calling RLUSD the “primary stablecoin” for Ripple’s payment rails.

Data show that RLUSD transaction volume jumped 210% over 30 days, to over $4 billion, even as the number of transactions (on both chains) climbed 26%. CryptoSlate reports “987% growth since its December 2024 launch,” reaching $839.9 million supply (just before $1 billion).

This growth has been fueled by rising institutional demand, expanding payment flows, and recent acquisitions (e.g., Hidden Road prime brokerage and GTreasury), which created new distribution channels.

Key Drivers of RLUSD Adoption

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

Here are the three key factors driving RLUSD’s rapid rise:

Enterprise and Treasury Use

Ripple’s acquisitions (such as GTreasury) are creating direct pipelines from corporate treasuries into RLUSD. GTreasury supports the cash workflows of Fortune 500 companies, enabling them to hold tokenized cash and settle payables instantly.

CryptoSlate explains that tapping these corporate treasurers could transform RLUSD from an exchange-centric token into enterprise financial infrastructure, significantly boosting volume. RLUSD is being positioned as digital cash for companies’ short-term funds.

Payment Partnerships

RLUSD is being tested in live payment systems. In October 2025, Ripple announced a pilot with Mastercard, WebBank, and Gemini to settle credit card transactions using RLUSD on the XRPL.

This high-profile partnership (unveiled at Ripple’s Swell conference) would be one of the first times a regulated U.S. bank uses a public blockchain and stablecoin to settle real-world card payments.

If successful, such initiatives could dramatically broaden RLUSD’s use case beyond crypto trading, locking in more stablecoin demand.

Regulatory Compliance and Trust

RLUSD’s strict regulatory framework has attracted institutional investors. It’s issued by a New York trust charter company, fully backed by reserves, with transparent attestations. CoinDesk notes that “Ripple says it has already surpassed $1 billion in circulation” of RLUSD, and the currency is “regulated under New York’s Trust Charter.”

This compliance gives firms confidence to use it for regulated flows. Many stablecoins are treated warily by banks. Analysts have pointed to the trust structure and audits as differentiators that help RLUSD gain market share.

XRP Price Outlook with RLUSD

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

Here’s how RLUSD could influence XRP’s price:

Bullish Case

Widespread RLUSD adoption would drive more activity on the XRPL, creating deeper liquidity and visibility for XRP. If Fortune 500 companies start settling transactions through RLUSD on the XRPL, some of that flow could route via XRP as a bridge asset, boosting demand.

Traders like Skipper have speculated that real-world pilots could make multi-hundred-dollar price targets plausible (in a recent Binance article, a $750 year-end XRP target was mentioned). Messari’s analysts suggest that as Ripple’s institutional stack grows, XRP would benefit from network effects alongside RLUSD.

Base Case

RLUSD growth proceeds moderately, and XRP gains remain tied to broader market factors (ETFs, regulation). RLUSD could stabilize and become a reliable on-ramp asset without dramatically moving the needle on XRP’s price, which often swings with crypto sentiment.

Current technical indicators (e.g., a recent “double-bottom” pattern noted by analysts) hint at a potential rebound toward the mid-$2 range, but nothing guarantees a sustained breakout. Here, RLUSD is simply one of several catalysts that might support XRP’s consolidation.

Bearish Case

RLUSD could cannibalize some XRP use cases. If global enterprises and banks strongly prefer regulated stablecoins over cryptocurrencies for most cross-border needs, XRP might remain a niche choice for only the most latency-sensitive transactions. XRP’s price could underperform relative to the hype around Ripple’s network as a whole.

Some critics suggest that RLUSD’s strong presence on Ethereum and other platforms could overshadow XRPL itself, though supporters argue that cross-chain “atomic swaps” can mitigate that concern. Regulatory or technical hurdles could also stall RLUSD adoption. If RLUSD grows without pulling XRP along, XRP’s rally might peter out.