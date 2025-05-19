Stock Market Live May 19: US Debt Downgraded, S&P 500 (VOO) Falls zakokor / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Moody’s downgraded U.S. debt one notch on Friday, joining S&P and Fitch in negatively assessing U.S. creditworthiness.

UBS upgrades U.S. airline stocks.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has downgraded U.S. debt from Aaa to Aa1, and investors aren’t happy about that. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened 0.9% lower on Monday, the first trading day after the credit downgrade, which was announced after close of trading Friday.

Moody’s cited risks including a growing budget deficit and rising borrowing costs in making its change. Worse, this may be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Debt markets responded to the downgrade by making U.S. debt even more expensive. 30-year U.S. treasury yields climbed past 5% and 10-year bonds rose past 4.5%.

The news isn’t entirely horrible. At Aa1, America’s debt remains “investment grade” and Moody’s fuller explanation of the new credit rating says that U.S. obligations “are judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk.” It’s still a painful cut, though, and Moody’s no longer considers U.S. debt to be “of the highest quality, with minimal risk.”

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and Fitch, the world’s other two big credit raters, had previously made similar moves to downgrade U.S. debt.

Earnings

Earnings season is slowing down, with only a few companies reporting this morning. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) reported $2.45 per share this morning, beating earnings. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) likewise beat earnings with profits of $2.65 per share.

Analyst Calls

UBS upgraded both Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) to buy. The Swiss banker called United “one of the best positioned airlines to take advantage [of] a recovery in corporate travel and continued resilience in Premium and International.” Delta is also “well placed to capitalize on any improvement.”

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.