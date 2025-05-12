Stock Market Live May 12: Trump Cuts China Tariff, S&P 500 (VOO) Soars Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The Trump Administration agreed to a 90-day pause on most of its tariffs against China over the weekend. Tariff rates will fall to 30% for U.S. imports from China, 10% on exports to China.

The deal is temporary but the Administration calls it a “win” and investors seem to agree.

The Trump Administration agreed on a pause in its tariffs war with China over the weekend. For the next 90 days at least, China will lower tariffs on imported U.S. goods to 10%, and the U.S. will cut tariffs on imported Chinese goods to 30%. In a press release, the White House noted that “other U.S. measures will remain in place,” a vague statement, but one that suggests that per-ton fees imposed on Chinese-built ships arriving in U.S. ports, for example, will continue.

The President called the weekend deal “a win for the United States,” and investors seem to agree. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 3% in pre-market trading.

Earnings

In earnings news, S&P 500 component company NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) reported $2.68 per share in profit on $8.6 billion in revenue this morning, beating on both the top and bottom lines. Media magnate Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOX), also a component, reported $1.10 per share on $4.4 billion in sales, likewise beating on top and bottom lines.

Fruit company Dole (NYSE: DOLE) missed on earnings, but said its $0.34 per share profit “was ahead of our own expectations,” and raised its guidance for the full year to $380 million in EBITDA.

Analyst Calls

Jefferies upgraded hotel chains and S&P 500 components Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR) and Hilton (NYSE: HLT) to buy, predicting “long-term fee, EBITDA and FCF growth” and arguing that “the earnings growth & durability of MAR and HLT justify a higher valuation.”

Morgan Stanley downgraded oil company BP plc (NYSE: BP) to underweight after the stock rose last week on takeover speculation.

