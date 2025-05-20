Keysight Technologies (KEYS): Q2 FY25 Earnings Live Coverage

Key Points
Strong rebound: stock up 23% in May after 4 consecutive EPS beats.
EPS expected to grow 17% YoY on modest 5% revenue gain.
AI and Defense Lead a Gradual Rebuild
Keysight’s last two calls have signaled cautious optimism. CEO Satish Dhanasekaran stressed that the company is seeing “early signs of recovery,” particularly in wireline AI infrastructure, aerospace/defense, and semiconductor R&D. Orders improved for the second straight quarter — a key reversal from early 2024 softness.
Management was bullish on AI’s role in boosting test demand across data center, chip, and comms networks. KEYS also touted wins with hyperscalers and European defense integrators, and emphasized strength in its EDA software portfolio, including traction from its ESI acquisition. CFO Neil Dougherty reiterated their 5–7% long-term revenue growth goal, with operating leverage returning as the backlog clears.
“AI is driving a broadening wave of investment — and we are positioned across every layer of that stack.”
AI and Aerospace Keeping the Engine Running
On the last earnings call and at investor events, KEYS highlighted strength in wireline infrastructure testing tied to AI data center expansion. AI-driven buildouts across hyperscalers have fueled demand for 400G–800G protocol test equipment. Meanwhile, aerospace and defense remain a stabilizing force, with European and U.S. demand holding steady and RF/microwave systems seeing new contract flow.
The wireless testing business remains in “stability” mode, with no major 5G ramp underway and early 6G research still pre-revenue. One standout development is Keysight’s growth in design software and digital twins, especially for vehicle and defense platforms. Management also flagged new traction for its ESI simulation tools in aerospace — a business acquired in 2023 and now spreading across verticals.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) stock has rebounded sharply into earnings, up +23% in the past month but only +1.2% YTD, recovering from March lows. For fiscal Q2, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 on $1.28 billion in revenue, representing 17% EPS growth and 5.4% top-line growth year-over-year.
EPS surprise history is strong: four consecutive beats, including a 16.6% beat last Q2. FY25 EPS is expected at $7.01, up nearly 12% YoY. While demand signals have been muted across industrial and telco verticals, KEYS may benefit from strength in aerospace/defense and automotive. Bulls will look for stabilization ahead of a potential 6G and EV test equipment cycle recovery in 2H 2025.
Test Equipment Caught Between Cycles
Keysight sits at the nexus of multiple industrial tech markets — from 5G/6G wireless, to automotive radar, to aerospace/defense — all of which have been volatile in 2024 and early 2025. Semiconductor capex softness has weighed on peers like Teradyne and National Instruments, while military budgets and EV R&D have provided some support.
Supply chains have normalized, but test equipment orders tend to lag R&D spend. Industry watchers view KEYS as a late-cycle play: revenue contraction bottomed in Q4 2024, and the setup into 2H 2025 depends on telco capex normalization and defense contract conversion. Any signs of rebound would validate the stock’s recent move higher.
