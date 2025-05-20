Keysight Technologies (KEYS): Q2 FY25 Earnings Live Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Strong rebound: stock up 23% in May after 4 consecutive EPS beats.

EPS expected to grow 17% YoY on modest 5% revenue gain.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) stock has rebounded sharply into earnings, up +23% in the past month but only +1.2% YTD, recovering from March lows. For fiscal Q2, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 on $1.28 billion in revenue, representing 17% EPS growth and 5.4% top-line growth year-over-year.

EPS surprise history is strong: four consecutive beats, including a 16.6% beat last Q2. FY25 EPS is expected at $7.01, up nearly 12% YoY. While demand signals have been muted across industrial and telco verticals, KEYS may benefit from strength in aerospace/defense and automotive. Bulls will look for stabilization ahead of a potential 6G and EV test equipment cycle recovery in 2H 2025.

Test Equipment Caught Between Cycles

Keysight sits at the nexus of multiple industrial tech markets — from 5G/6G wireless, to automotive radar, to aerospace/defense — all of which have been volatile in 2024 and early 2025. Semiconductor capex softness has weighed on peers like Teradyne and National Instruments, while military budgets and EV R&D have provided some support.

Supply chains have normalized, but test equipment orders tend to lag R&D spend. Industry watchers view KEYS as a late-cycle play: revenue contraction bottomed in Q4 2024, and the setup into 2H 2025 depends on telco capex normalization and defense contract conversion. Any signs of rebound would validate the stock’s recent move higher.

