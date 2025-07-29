Live Coverage: Will Teradyne (TER) Pop After 2Q Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Teradyne (Nasdaq: TER) will report Q2 2025 earnings Tuesday after the bell, with consensus pointing to the bottom of a multi-quarter downcycle. The stock is up ~35% YTD on AI enthusiasm and recovery positioning, but near-term demand from Apple and memory customers remains muted. Investors will look to the call for signs of test capacity ramps, automation order trends, and confidence in second-half acceleration.

Consensus Estimates:

– Revenue: $685 million

– EPS (Normalized): $0.42

– FY 2025 Revenue: $3.03 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $2.51

That implies revenue contraction of ~11% YoY in Q2 and flat growth for FY25, with expectations skewed heavily toward a stronger H2 ramp .

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

Semiconductor Test Demand- Semi Test drives >60% of Teradyne's revenue base.

Management previously guided for Q2 to mark the bottom. Investors will seek updates on wafer capacity additions, AI-related test demand, and new design wins — especially in memory and HPC.

Apple & Mobile Test Cycle Timing- Apple alone represents >10% of annual revenue.

Last quarter, Teradyne hinted that a “delayed but intact” mobile cycle could support H2. This call will need to confirm order timing and mix, as Apple shifts to more advanced packaging nodes.

Industrial Automation Orders- IA is key to Teradyne's long-term diversification narrative.

Automation orders declined sequentially in Q1. Analysts will look for early signs of rebound in cobot demand or EV-related installations. UR and MiR visibility remains limited.

Gross Margin Rebuild Path- Margins have been under pressure from mix and underutilization.

Gross margin fell below 55% in Q1. Investors want clarity on when volumes recover enough to return to the 58–60% long-term range.

What To Track

KPI Q1 FY25 Q2 FY25E Trend Semi Test Revenue ($M) $475M $450–470M ↓ slight IA Revenue ($M) $69M $70–75M → stable Gross Margin (%) 54.6% ~55% est. ↗ slight

What Changed Since Q2

Q2 confirmed as trough quarter; full-year guide unchanged.

No significant upside booked from Apple cycle yet.

Industrial automation weakness persisted; no rebound signaled in Q1 call.

Investors increasingly focused on AI/ML-driven test demand in H2 and FY26.

How Teradyne Stock Performed After Recent Earnings

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move Q1 FY25 +4.5% +2.4% +4.1% +5.0% Q4 FY24 +2.8% +1.5% +3.0% +3.7% Q3 FY24 -1.1% -0.8% -2.0% -1.5% Q2 FY24 +1.6% +1.2% +2.2% +2.6%

Teradyne has averaged a +1.8% stock move 7 days post-earnings over the past four quarters.

