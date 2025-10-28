Live: Complete Teradyne’s Q3 Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Wall Street expects Q3 FY2025 EPS of $0.79 on $744 million in revenue, implying a modest –12% EPS contraction YoY before a major FY2026 recovery.

Management says AI compute and HBM memory will drive most of Semi Test revenue in 2H25, marking a demand inflection.

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) reports fiscal Q3 2025 results tonight with investors watching for confirmation that the AI-driven test recovery is broadening beyond semiconductors.

The company beat expectations in Q2 with EPS of $0.57 vs. $0.54 est. and revenue of $651.8 million, driven by strength in AI compute system-on-chip (SOC) testing and better utilization across Semi Test lines. CEO Greg Smith said demand in AI compute “has strengthened and forecasts are materializing into orders,” adding that Teradyne has turned the corner from mobile weakness to AI compute-led growth.

Semi Test revenue reached $492 million, with SOC accounting for $397 million. Management expects AI compute and memory to represent “the majority of semi test revenue in the second half,” supported by record UltraFLEXplus system demand and a newly secured HBM4 memory test win. Robotics also improved sequentially, up 9%, and is on track for its first major customer ramp in 2026.

What to Expect When Teradyne Reports

Metric Consensus YoY Growth Revenue $743.9 million +0.9% EPS (Normalized) $0.79 –12.1% FY2025 Revenue $2.90 billion +2.7% FY2025 EPS $3.13 –2.6% FY2026 Revenue $3.48 billion +20.2% FY2026 EPS $4.58 +45.9%

Key Areas to Watch

1. AI Compute & GPU Test Expansion – Teradyne’s SOC test business is riding AI’s surge. Compute now represents ~20% of SOC revenue and is on pace to dominate 2H25 results. The company’s UltraFLEXplus platform is winning new AI and networking sockets, and management said it’s competing for merchant GPU test slots, a multi-billion-dollar TAM it hasn’t accessed in 20 years.

2. Memory Testing and HBM4 Demand – HBM4-related test equipment orders are ramping, driven by AI memory integration. CEO Smith confirmed new wins in both post-stack wafer and singulated die test steps, which could expand TAM through longer test cycles.

3. Robotics Segment Recovery – The reorganization combining Universal Robots (UR) and MiR under a unified sales and service structure is showing early progress, with Q2 robotics revenue up 9% sequentially. A “plan of record” decision from a major customer is expected to meaningfully lift 2026 results.

4. Margin Trajectory – CFO Sanjay Mehta guided Q3 gross margins of 56.5–57.5%, roughly flat QoQ, with non-GAAP operating profit projected at 19.5%. Watch for early signals of a return toward the 59–60% range as volume ramps and product mix normalizes.

5. Long-Term Mix Shift and AI Design Wins – Management reiterated that AI compute and verticalization are now the company’s main growth engines. Visibility has improved significantly versus 90 days ago, with major design wins in both memory and SOC carrying into FY2026