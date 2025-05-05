Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) Earnings Live: Everything You Need to Know 24/7 Wall Street

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) will report its Q1 2025 financial results today, after the market closes. Analysts expect revenue of $862.13 million and earnings per share of $0.13, according to Capital IQ.

Palantir enters the day as one of the market’s most-watched enterprise AI names. From a company long known for classified government contracts and opaque deployments, it has transformed into a central figure in the commercialization of artificial intelligence — with a fast-growing U.S. commercial business and an enterprise AI platform, AIP, that management calls the most successful product in the company’s history.

Founder and CEO Alex Karp has framed 2024 as a turning point for AI monetization, calling Palantir “10 years ahead” of others. In Q4, the company reached 2.2 million subscribers, while reporting GAAP profitability for a sixth consecutive quarter. The business model, long viewed as niche and government-centric, is now being redefined through AIP pilots across 45 Fortune 500 companies.

Palantir’s financial story has caught up with its narrative. FY24 revenue reached $2.87 billion, with U.S. commercial growing 70% year-over-year. The company also posted strong operating leverage and free cash flow while keeping headcount flat — a signal of scale without bloat. CFO David Glazer has emphasized margin discipline even amid heavy enterprise demand.

Today’s Q1 results will test whether Palantir can sustain that dual-engine momentum — with government revenue holding steady and commercial continuing to scale. AIP usage, commercial conversion rates, and potential commentary on NATO-related partnerships will be focal points. Investors will also be listening for any revisions to full-year guidance or updates on new product lines.

