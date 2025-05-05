Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) Earnings Live: Everything You Need to Know

Live Updates
Wall Streets expectations for Palantir's earnings
Wall Street is forecasting Q1 revenue of $862.13 million, marking nearly 20% growth year-over-year, with adjusted EPS pegged at $0.13. EBITDA is expected to come in at $374.49 million, according to consensus data from Capital IQ.
The Street’s numbers reflect expectations that Palantir’s commercial momentum — particularly in the U.S. — will continue to drive incremental upside. That view is anchored in strong pilot-to-deployment conversion metrics and increased enterprise AIP usage.
Notably, the range of revenue estimates is fairly tight ($858M–$862M), implying high conviction in management’s guidance. The tighter spread also raises the bar for any potential “beat,” making guidance language and commentary on AIP usage critical to sustaining momentum post-release.
EPS estimates suggest investors expect Palantir to maintain operating leverage even while scaling up customer deployments. Analysts will likely scrutinize margin trends in both the government and commercial businesses, looking for signals that cost discipline remains intact despite growth.
Palantir on a tear heading into earnings
Palantir enters earnings day trading near 52-week highs, riding a wave of enthusiasm around artificial intelligence adoption in enterprise and defense. The stock is up over 300% year-over-year, one of the best performers among large-cap software names. Fueling the momentum is the perceived commercial success of AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform), which Palantir claims is gaining traction across a growing set of U.S. and international customers.
CEO Alex Karp has repeatedly stated that demand for AI is not just hype — it’s an operational transformation. In his shareholder letter, he noted, “We are not chasing the AI opportunity. We created it.” He has emphasized that AIP is now being embedded within the workflows of healthcare, automotive, energy, and manufacturing clients, offering both tactical tools and long-term intelligence infrastructure.
Despite strong enthusiasm, the stock’s valuation remains a key discussion point. Palantir trades at over 15x forward revenue, above peers like Snowflake and Datadog. Bulls point to its margin profile, government backlog, and long-term AI tailwinds. Bears argue that commercial revenue needs to consistently outperform to justify its premium. With GAAP profitability intact and FCF margins improving, today’s numbers will provide further clarity on whether this AI rally is built on fundamentals.
Palantir enters the day as one of the market’s most-watched enterprise AI names. From a company long known for classified government contracts and opaque deployments, it has transformed into a central figure in the commercialization of artificial intelligence — with a fast-growing U.S. commercial business and an enterprise AI platform, AIP, that management calls the most successful product in the company’s history.
Founder and CEO Alex Karp has framed 2024 as a turning point for AI monetization, calling Palantir “10 years ahead” of others. In Q4, the company reached 2.2 million subscribers, while reporting GAAP profitability for a sixth consecutive quarter. The business model, long viewed as niche and government-centric, is now being redefined through AIP pilots across 45 Fortune 500 companies.
Palantir’s financial story has caught up with its narrative. FY24 revenue reached $2.87 billion, with U.S. commercial growing 70% year-over-year. The company also posted strong operating leverage and free cash flow while keeping headcount flat — a signal of scale without bloat. CFO David Glazer has emphasized margin discipline even amid heavy enterprise demand.
Today’s Q1 results will test whether Palantir can sustain that dual-engine momentum — with government revenue holding steady and commercial continuing to scale. AIP usage, commercial conversion rates, and potential commentary on NATO-related partnerships will be focal points. Investors will also be listening for any revisions to full-year guidance or updates on new product lines.
