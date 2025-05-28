Earnings Live: Will Salesforce Stock Jump After Earnings Tonight?

Key Points
Stock trades ~25% below 52-week high; down 16.7% YTD.
Data Cloud + AI ARR reached $900M, up 120% YoY.
EPS expected at $2.38; free cash flow momentum closely watched.
Live Updates
CRM Could Jump Higher If this Happens
Salesforce stock could surge if the company proves that its AI and Data Cloud ARR — which hit $900 million last quarter — is accelerating beyond early adoption into true enterprise-scale monetization. A sequential ARR jump or commentary linking AI usage directly to expanded deal value could re-ignite excitement around Salesforce’s GenAI strategy. Investors will also be looking for double-digit subscription revenue growth, particularly in core clouds like Sales and Data Cloud, to validate multicloud expansion across enterprise verticals.
Another potential upside trigger: strong current RPO growth. If this short-term demand proxy rebounds from last quarter’s 9% pace, it will suggest improving sales velocity despite macro caution. And if Salesforce maintains or expands its 33%+ operating margin while continuing to deliver robust free cash flow, the narrative of a leaner, AI-leveraged Salesforce gets much stronger. A wave of large, multi-cloud deals with high attach rates — especially with industry bundles — would round out a bullish earnings release.
Keys to watch
1. Subscription Revenue Durability
Recurring revenue from Subscription and Support grew 10% in FY25 and will be a key signal of customer retention amid tightening IT budgets.
2. AI Monetization Through Agentforce & Data Cloud
Salesforce claims $900M in ARR tied to AI and Data Cloud — but investors need evidence of revenue uplift, not just platform usage.
3. Free Cash Flow Leverage
With FY25 FCF up 31% YoY to $12.4B, the question is whether this margin expansion is sustainable as investment in AI accelerates.
4. RPO and Deal Composition
Large multicloud deals are expanding, but slowing current RPO could signal macro softness or sales cycle elongation.
5. Platform Integration Payoff
Investors want to see measurable returns from prior acquisitions (Slack, MuleSoft, Tableau) and cross-cloud bundling.
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reports earnings after the close with shares up +3.7% over the past month, but still down –16.7% year-to-date and about 25% below their 52-week high of $369. Recent performance reflects investor uncertainty around AI monetization, macro software spending, and whether margin expansion has more room to run.
Consensus estimates call for $9.15 billion in revenue (+10% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS of $2.38, in line with company guidance. The street is particularly focused on subscription revenue durability, AI platform monetization, and whether Agentforce and Data Cloud — which now account for $900 million in ARR — are translating into deal flow and pricing power.
However, remaining performance obligation (RPO) growth and net new cRPO trends will be key tells on forward demand. While profitability has surged (non-GAAP op margin hit 31.4% in FY25), consensus is watching for sustained free cash flow conversion and whether Agentforce becomes more than an AI demo. Morningstar values the stock at $315 and assigns a “Wide Moat” rating — but Wall Street consensus price target is $362, leaving room for upside if Salesforce executes.
