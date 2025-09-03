Live: Is Salesforce (CRM) About To Spike After Q2 Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Salesforce expected to grow EPS 8.6% YoY as AI-driven consumption builds; margins still the focus.

Revenue projected to rise 8.7% to $10.14B; analysts watching attach rates for Agentforce and Data Cloud.

Stock trades well below Street’s $344.64 average target.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is set to report Q2 FY2026 earnings after the close. With Agentforce adoption spreading and Data Cloud crossing the $1B ARR mark last quarter, the company has established itself as a key AI platform player. But growth remains the wildcard and investors want to see signs that repeat usage and expansion deals are following the initial surge in AI enthusiasm.

The stock is down 23% so far in 2025 and management has been looking at cost cutting, recently announcing a 4,000 customer service jobs being cut and replaced with AI agents.

What to Expect When Salesforce Reports

Metric Q2 FY26 (Jul 2025) Q3 FY26 (Oct 2025) FY26 (CY2026) FY27 (CY2027) Revenue $10.14B $10.28B $41.24B $44.98B EPS (Normalized) $2.78 $2.85 $11.29 $12.63 YoY Revenue Growth +8.71% +8.90% +8.82% +9.08% YoY EPS Growth +8.56% +18.09% +10.69% +11.85%

EPS range: $2.76 – $2.82 (45 analysts)

Revenue range: $10.08B – $10.17B

Key Areas to Watch

1. Agentforce Monetization

With over 4,000 paid Agentforce customers, management emphasized adoption momentum and high-value use cases. Investors want to see whether pilot programs are converting to production workloads with sustainable refill rates.

2. Data Cloud Expansion

Data Cloud now exceeds $1B in ARR, growing over 120% YoY. More than half of the top 100 deals last quarter included Data Cloud and AI. This quarter will test whether that growth is accelerating or normalizing.

3. Informatica Deal Commentary

Salesforce’s $8B acquisition of Informatica is expected to close by early FY27. Key questions include integration timing, margin accretion path, and federal contract unlocks tied to FedRAMP certifications.

4. Regional & SMB Strength

Last quarter saw strong growth in U.K., France, Canada, and South Asia, with mid-market outperforming. Any slowdown here could shift sentiment quickly.

5. Margin vs. Growth Tradeoff

Salesforce reiterated its 34% non-GAAP operating margin target, even while adding 1,000–2,000 new AEs. A miss here could pressure multiples.

