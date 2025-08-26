Live: Will Box. Inc (BOX) Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?

Box (NYSE: BOX) reports after the close tonight. The setup is a classic execution test: investors want proof that AI-led monetization (Enterprise Advanced, AI unit consumption) can lift growth without denting margins, while billings/RPO dynamics and federal demand stay on track. Management’s own guidance keeps expectations grounded — and very specific about near-term billings linearity.

Public-sector traction after FedRAMP High The new FedRAMP High authorization expands eligibility for sensitive federal workloads. Any color on pipeline/close rates in DoD and regulated environments is a potential upside catalyst.

Profitability guardrails Guide implies ~81% gross margin and ~28% non-GAAP operating margin for Q2. Investors will look for confirmation that AI features and expanded suites don’t dilute the model.

Billings/RPO and the early-renewal pull-forward Q1 billings got a ~$7M early-renewal tailwind, with ~$6M effectively pulled from Q2; management expects Q2 billings roughly flat YoY. Tonight’s billings and RPO cadence vs. that context will be a focal point.

AI monetization & pricing uplift Enterprise Advanced is seeing strong adoption with target 20–40% price increases; watch attach rates, AI unit consumption, and how much of growth comes from price vs. seats. Management still aims for AI to be margin-neutral as inference costs fall.

