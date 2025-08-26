Live: Will Box. Inc (BOX) Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?

Key Points
- Enterprise Advanced and Box AI adoption driving pricing uplift; monitor attach rates, AI unit consumption, and upsell momentum.
- Q2 guide calls for $290–$291M revenue and $0.30–$0.31 EPS; billings roughly flat year over year.
- FedRAMP High plus deep model integrations could accelerate regulated-sector wins and new logo momentum.
Live Updates
My Reaction on Q2
|Metric
|Pre-Earnings Consensus
|New Guide
|Direction
|FY26 Revenue
|$1.17B
|$1.170–$1.175B
|⚖️ Flat
|FY26 EPS
|$1.27
|$1.26–$1.28
|⚖️ Flat
Sentiment Bullets:
-
Bullish: AI adoption momentum and FedRAMP High positioning keep long-term story alive.
-
Neutral: Guidance unchanged; execution steady but uninspiring.
-
Bearish: Billings softness reinforces investor worries on underlying growth.
What Changed This Quarter
-
Billings slowed: +3% YoY, impacted by Q1 renewal pull-forward.
-
Margins steady: Gross margin held >81%, op margin at ~29%.
-
Deferred tax impact: Non-cash tax expense pressured GAAP EPS.
-
RPO strong: +16% YoY growth shows demand pipeline intact.
-
AI expansion: Enterprise Advanced momentum continues with new AI framework and partner integrations.
Key Operating Highlights
|KPI
|Q2 FY26
|YoY Change
|Why It Matters
|Revenue
|$294.0M
|+9%
|Beat consensus but only mid-single digit constant-currency.
|RPO
|$1.5B
|+16%
|Solid backlog growth underpins FY guide.
|Billings
|$264.9M
|+3%
|Weighed by Q1 pull-forward; soft vs. expectations.
|Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
|81.4%
|–20bps
|Remains best-in-class efficiency.
|Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)
|28.6%
|+20bps
|Confirms profitability discipline.
|Free Cash Flow
|$35.7M
|+9%
|Cash flow resilience despite FX/tax headwinds.
Shares Recovering, Now Up 1.7% After-Hours
EPS for the year guiding higher and likely causing the reverse course on share price after hours.
Guidance Update
|Period
|Revenue
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|Operating Margin
|Commentary
|Q3 FY26
|$728–$730M
|$0.74–$0.75
|22%
|⚖️ Flat sequentially, implies single-digit growth but steady margins.
|FY26
|$2.875–$2.885B
|$3.33–$3.38
|25–26%
|📈 Raised EPS vs. prior guide; margins holding strong.
More commentary
|Metric
|Reported
|Consensus
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$294.0M
|$290.2M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP, Diluted)
|$0.33
|$0.31
|✅ Beat
|FY26 Revenue Guide
|$1.170–$1.175B
|$1.17B
|⚖️ In Line
|FY26 EPS Guide
|$1.26–$1.28
|$1.27
|⚖️ Flat
“With Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform, enterprises can finally leverage AI agents to take full advantage of their unstructured data. In the second quarter, we continued to see strong momentum with Enterprise Advanced … In this AI-first era, we are doubling down on our Intelligent Content Management platform.” — Aaron Levie, CEO
Levie stressed the AI-driven product roadmap, pointing to Enterprise Advanced as the anchor of Box’s AI monetization strategy.
Shares down 1.48%, Earnings Are In
Revenue was $294.00 million, above the $290.19 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.33, above the $0.31 estimate. Box Inc reported a 9% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by strong demand for its Intelligent Content Management platform and AI solutions.
The company achieved a GAAP operating margin of 7.0% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.6%. Remaining performance obligations rose 16% year-over-year, reflecting robust future demand. The company continues to expand its AI capabilities and strategic partnerships, enhancing its product offerings and market reach.
|EPS
|
0.33
Beat
|Est. EPS
|
0.31
|Revenue
|
$294.00M
Beat
|Est. Revenue
|
$290.19M
Box Closing the day down .72%
Earnings numbers will be in shortly. Stay tuned for updates on the numbers. Updates will automatically be added to this page as they are published.
Recent Earnings Price Movements
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2026
|+17.17%
|+17.23%
|+20.60%
|+13.55%
|Q4 2025
|−0.60%
|−3.23%
|−9.38%
|−7.95%
|Q3 2025
|+6.46%
|−7.70%
|−4.07%
|−7.12%
|Q2 2025
|+8.62%
|+10.83%
|+12.49%
|+16.00%
Box (NYSE: BOX) reports after the close tonight. The setup is a classic execution test: investors want proof that AI-led monetization (Enterprise Advanced, AI unit consumption) can lift growth without denting margins, while billings/RPO dynamics and federal demand stay on track. Management’s own guidance keeps expectations grounded — and very specific about near-term billings linearity.
What to Expect (Consensus)
- Revenue: $290.19M
- EPS (Normalized): $0.31
- FY2026 Revenue: $1.17B
- FY2026 EPS: $1.27
- FY2027 Revenue: $1.26B
- FY2027 EPS: $1.40
Key Areas to Watch Tonight
-
AI monetization & pricing uplift
Enterprise Advanced is seeing strong adoption with target 20–40% price increases; watch attach rates, AI unit consumption, and how much of growth comes from price vs. seats. Management still aims for AI to be margin-neutral as inference costs fall.
-
Billings/RPO and the early-renewal pull-forward
Q1 billings got a ~$7M early-renewal tailwind, with ~$6M effectively pulled from Q2; management expects Q2 billings roughly flat YoY. Tonight’s billings and RPO cadence vs. that context will be a focal point.
-
Profitability guardrails
Guide implies ~81% gross margin and ~28% non-GAAP operating margin for Q2. Investors will look for confirmation that AI features and expanded suites don’t dilute the model.
-
Public-sector traction after FedRAMP High
The new FedRAMP High authorization expands eligibility for sensitive federal workloads. Any color on pipeline/close rates in DoD and regulated environments is a potential upside catalyst.
-
Ecosystem leverage
Deeper integrations (e.g., ChatGPT Deep Research, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Google Agentspace, Salesforce Agentforce) position Box as a neutral content layer; look for partner-sourced wins and usage anecdotes.
