Live Nasdaq Composite: INTC Soars, Markets Retreat

Another day, another market sell-off. The markets are fearful amid President Trump’s threat of yet more tariffs and the possibility of an economic recession looming. Renewed inflation fears after wholesale inflation prices stayed flat in February aren’t helping. Out of the gate, all three of the major stock market indices are trading in the red, including the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. While the declines are fractional in nature, the selling pressure is hitting most sectors of the economy, including technology.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is extending its gains from yesterday with a 16.7% pop today after naming well known semiconductor executive Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO, giving the company a chance at a fresh start. Intel is the exception in today’s market, as most of Big Tech is under pressure today. Through a wider lens, it’s a mixed bag. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) is gaining 5.3% over the past week, while Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) has lost 8.3% in the past five days.

This time, President Trump is taking aim at alcoholic products, suggesting tariffs of up to 200% on EU alcohol product imports in response to their tariffs on whiskey. President Trump took the opportunity to tout the U.S. wine and champagne business. In response, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) are up slightly while France’s Pernod Ricard is down by 3.3%.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 75.91 (-0.17%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 97.79 (-0.60%)

S&P 500: Down 14.51 (-0.27%)

Key Points Stocks came out of the game lower across the board.

Intel is extending its gains as a rare gainer.

Alcohol product stocks are mixed on President Trump’s hefty tariff threat for the EU.

Market Movers

Discount retailer Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) is a stock that would benefit in a slowing economy and is rising by 6.7% today. Taking its cue, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is up 5.7%. CNBC’s Jim Cramer reportedly mentioned he’s not a buyer of DLTR.

Gold mining stock Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) is up 3.2% on the day and has reportedly been outpacing its industry peers in gold production. Gold price forecasts are bullish, including predictions for the precious metal to rise above $3,100 as investors flock to the safe-haven asset in the face of tariffs.

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is taking it on the chin, down 4.4%.

Profit taking in a volatile Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock is erasing some of its recent gains with a 4.2% drop today ,weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

