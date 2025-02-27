Live Updates: Nasdaq Composite Falls After NVDA Earnings

On the heels of Nvidia’s (Nasdaq: NVDA) Q4 earnings beat, technology stocks have turned negative, including a nearly 1% drop in the Nasdaq Composite in a tariff-related sell-off. Despite its earnings blowout and rosy outlook, Nvidia shares are falling 3% as of mid-morning trading on tariff-related fears, pressuring the Nasdaq Composite while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are seeing green.

Nvidia could be facing a potential 25% tariff on its chip sets. President Trump has made the tariffs official, with an early March start date for Mexico and Canada and a 10% levy on China. He has also placed a target on the EU with a potential 25% tariff on the 27-country bloc.

Wall Street is responding to Nvidia’s strong quarter, with New Street Research analyst Antoine Chkaiban reportedly predicting that AI chip demand will catapult the company’s EPS to the $6 level.

According to UBS analysts, “NVIDIA results reinforce AI growth opportunity.”

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 379.11 (+0.87%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 58.24 (-0.29%)

S&P 500: Up 13.84 (+0.22%)

Key Points Nvidia stock is falling on the heels of its Q4 report despite beating on both the top and bottom lines.

The major indices are mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite under pressure.

Snowflake stock is soaring on solid quarterly results and an aggressive AI push.

Market Movers

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) stock is up 1.5%. The stock is getting rewarded after the company announced that surcharges on its eggs are out of the question and that it would even introduce a value $1 McMuffin on its mobile app. MCD pays a dividend yield of 2.3% compared with the S&P 500’s average dividend yield of 1.27%.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is extending its recent declines by another 1% amid a sell-off in the Magnificent 7 stocks. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is getting caught in the selling pressure, as is Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META). Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is an outlier in the group and is making gains after introducing its very first chip for the quantum computing era.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is extending its gains that started after yesterday’s earnings print, advancing 9% on the day. The cloud-based storage company is soaring on its aggressive AI push and Wall Street’s bullish reaction. BTIG analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock with a $220 price target, describing Snowflake’s quarter as “a very good report.”

