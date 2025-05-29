S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Edge Higher on Tariff and Tech Relief Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Stocks are taking modest ground after a court rebuffed President Trump’s retaliatory tariffs.

Nvidia’s fiscal Q1 2026 earnings didn’t disappoint, buoying the stock and the broader tech sector today.

The markets are feeling relief today, with all three key stock averages climbing higher right from the opening bell. This uplift comes after a federal court moved to block President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, deeming them an overreach and ordering their removal. The White House is expected to blaze another tariff trail, but the markets are seeing it as a positive for now. The SPY ETF is up 0.34% as of mid-morning trading. Here’s a look at the index performance over the past five days:

Stock performance throughout 2025 has been heavily influenced by headlines, and this time, the news is providing a tailwind. Most economic sectors are enjoying gains today, spearheaded by a robust 1.8% advance in technology stocks.

Adding to today’s positive momentum is Magnificent Seven component Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), whose quarterly earnings results exceeded expectations on both revenue and profit, propelling the stock up by 4.9%. Nvidia’s data center segment, the powerhouse of its AI innovations, reported an impressive 73% growth, effectively quelling concerns that tariff impacts or China headwinds would dampen AI demand. Notably, Nvidia’s U.S. revenue alone crossed the $20 billion mark for the first time.

Following these stellar results, Wall Street analysts reassessed NVDA shares. JPMorgan reaffirmed its ‘overweight’ rating on the stock, accompanied by a $170 price target, while UBS maintained its ‘buy’ rating with an optimistic price target of $175 per share

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 5.32 (+0.04%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 76.29 (+0.40%)

S&P 500: Up 13.37 (+0.23%)

Market Movers

Tempus AI (Nasdaq: TEM) is rising 1.5% as it reclaims some recently lost territory. TEM lost 20% of its value on Wednesday in a sharp sell-off.

Electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is off 6.5% after management lowered full-year guidance, blaming the tariff effect.

Nordson (Nasdaq: NDSN) is rallying 10% on a new deal with Quasar Medical.

