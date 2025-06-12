S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Attempt Gains Amid Signs of Economic Relief janews / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The broader markets are attempting gains after coming out of the gate lower.

Inflation continues to show signs of cooling, with the latest surprise coming from wholesale prices.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are trading mixed after President Trump’s latest threat of unilateral tariffs. While all three major U.S. stock averages — the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average — were initially moving lower in sync, the broader market is attempting gains, as is the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 0.03% as the broader market fights off earlier losses.

A devastating incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has shaken the markets. An Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick Airport reportedly crashed with hundreds on board. While details are still emerging, officials have described the accident as “tragic.” Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock is sharply lower by 5.2% today, weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

This morning, most of the Magnificent 7 stocks are trading lower, with Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) a slight exception with a fractional gain. Meanwhile, Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) is a standout performer, jumping 11% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Oracle’s leadership is optimistic, forecasting “dramatically higher” revenue ahead.

On the economic front, signs point to easing inflation. Wholesale prices, as measured by producer prices, increased by just 0.1% last month, coming in weaker than the expected 0.2% rise. This follows yesterday’s cooler-than-expected consumer prices data, collectively strengthening the argument for an interest rate cut when the Fed’s FOMC members meet next week.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 119.64 (-0.28%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 22.96 (+0.11%)

S&P 500: Up 1.60 (+0.03%)

Market Movers

Citi analysts have maintained their “neutral” rating on Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR), citing continued optimism on fundamentals but expressing concerns about the stock’s elevated valuation.

Morgan Stanley remains quite positive on AI leader Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), reiterating an “overweight” rating and calling it a “top idea.”

Barclays also reiterated an “overweight” rating on Oracle following the cloud company’s impressive earnings report.

