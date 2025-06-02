S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Kick Off June in the Doldrums After China Trade Tensions Resurface Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets have turned lower across the board on tariff-related uncertainty between the U.S. and China.

The S&P 500 gained ground in May, as did the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are starting off the month of June under pressure. Technology stocks have reversed earlier gains, leaving all three of the major stock market averages lower as of mid-morning trading, including the S&P 500.

The overwhelming sentiment among traders and investors is one of tariff-war uncertainty amid rising tensions between the White House and China over a previously reached short-term tariff agreement. In response, stocks are lower and while Treasury yields are being pushed higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield experiencing a 2-basis-point bump to 4.4%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is currently down 0.60%.

Despite the tariff uncertainty, the markets quietly moved higher last month. May witnessed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advance over 9%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed higher by 6% and 4%, respectively. Technology stocks fueled much of the gains, led by Big Tech leaders such as Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT).

Market Movers

Steel stocks are bucking the downward trend in today’s markets. The Trump administration announced a doubling of tariffs on steel imports to 50%, a move directly benefiting U.S. steelmakers. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs is soaring over 22%, Steel Dynamics (Nasdaq: STLD) is up 13.4%, and Nucor (NYSE: NUE) has climbed 11.7%. This sector-wide rally is providing a strong lift to the VanEck Steel ETF, which is up 3% today.

Turning to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, analysts predict that Dow component Boeing (NYSE: BA) could ride some tariff-related tailwinds. Bank of America has upgraded BA shares to “buy” with a revised price target of $260, a notable jump from its previous $185. BofA analysts suggest the White House may strategically leverage Boeing’s jetliners as a key negotiating asset in upcoming trade discussions. As a result, BA stock is currently gaining 1.7%

