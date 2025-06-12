Dividends Under $50: Don't Miss This 8.6% High-Yield Stock 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Dividend investing is a proven successful stretgy for creating wealth, but there are significant risks associated with chasing high-yields.

Ares Capital ( Ares Management ( ARCC ) possesses a number of growth drivers, including its AM ) network and middle-market focus.

By diversifying with ARCC to balance its yield and growth potential with broader portfolio stability, investors can reap substantial income and capital appreciation potential.

Dividend investing has long been a cornerstone for income-focused investors, offering a steady stream of cash flow from stocks that distribute a portion of their profits. The allure of high-yield dividends can be tempting, promising substantial returns without the need to sell shares.

However, chasing yield comes with significant risks. A sky-high dividend might signal a company in distress, where a plummeting stock price inflates the yield, masking underlying financial trouble. Such firms may cut or eliminate dividends to conserve cash, leaving investors with losses. Rising interest rates can also erode the appeal of dividend stocks, as safer alternatives like bonds become more attractive.

Despite these pitfalls, some high-yield stocks remain affordable, trading under $50 per share, and boast excellent growth potential. These opportunities allow investors to enter at a low cost while benefiting from both income and capital appreciation over time.

One such example is Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), a business development company (BDC) currently priced around $22 per share with an enticing 8.6% dividend yield. ARCC stands out in the BDC space, balancing income generation with growth prospects. Let’s dig into what drives ARCC’s performance and how investors can profit from this affordable, high-yield option.

Growth Drivers and Profit Potential

Ares Capital is a leading BDC regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This status requires ARCC to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends, ensuring a robust payout for investors. Several growth drivers fuel its potential.

Ares Management ( ARCC benefits from the broader NYSE:ARES ) platform, providing access to extensive deal flow, market intelligence, and relationships. This network enables ARCC to identify and fund promising middle-market companies, a sector with high demand for capital.

The BDC’s focus on patient, long-term investments allows it to hold large positions, offering sponsors enhanced execution certainty and driving portfolio growth.

A favorable interest rate environment supports higher yields on its debt investments, boosting income potential as the Federal Reserve holds firm on not cutting rates.

Investors can profit from ARCC in multiple ways. The 8.6% yield, paid monthly, provides a reliable income stream, ideal for retirees or those seeking cash flow. For example, a $10,000 investment at $22 per share (about 454 shares at current prices) would generate roughly $860 annually, or $71.67 monthly.

Beyond dividends, ARCC’s stock has shown resilience, with a history of modest capital appreciation — its price has hovered between $20 and $23 over the past year, suggesting stability. Growth in its portfolio, particularly from successful exits or refinancings, could push the share price higher.

However, risks like rising defaults in the middle market or interest rate shifts warrant caution. Diversifying with ARCC alongside other assets and monitoring quarterly earnings (next due around September 2025) can optimize returns.

Key Takeaways

Diversifying with ARCC alongside other assets is a smart strategy to mitigate risks inherent in high-yield investments. ARCC’s $22 per share price and 8.6% yield offer an affordable entry into the BDC sector, blending steady income with growth potential.

The BDC’s ties to the Ares Management platform ensure a robust pipeline of middle-market deals, while a favorable interest rate environment boosts debt investment returns. However, investors should remain vigilant, monitoring quarterly earnings — next due in late July — for signs of middle-market defaults or rate shifts that could impact profitability.

By balancing ARCC with diversified holdings like bonds or growth stocks, investors can harness its monthly $71.67 per $10,000 invested payout while cushioning against volatility.

This approach maximizes income and capital appreciation, making ARCC a compelling choice for those willing to research and adjust their portfolios proactively. The key is disciplined diversification, ensuring ARCC enhances rather than dominates an investment strategy.

