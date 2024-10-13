NVIDIA CEO Calls Tesla AI Leader pestoverde / Flickr

Several investors turned their backs on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) when they were concerned its new “robocab” and “robovan” did not look like keys to a stronger future for the EV company. Neither offered a look at a new model. Tesla has not launched one in years. And, it did not prove that it is the self-driving car leader, which would put it on the cutting edge of the next crucial advance in human transportation.

The event Elon Musk hosted to showcase Tesla’s two future products was lackluster enough to take Tesla’s shares down 8% the following day. However, one of the most important figures in the technology world thinks Tesla is the leader in the field, which will power the next generation of mass-market vehicles.

Recently, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Tesla was the industry’s leader in providing self-driving cars that will evolve into those with autonomous driving capacity. He told Yahoo Finance that Tesla was “far ahead” of its rivals.

Many think of Huang as the leader of the AI industry. NVIDIA’s chips are at the core of AI computing. It is estimated to have at least three-quarters of the AI chip market. NVIDIA shares have been up 1,812% in the last two years, and its market cap is $3.3 trillion, which puts it second only to Apple’s $3.4 trillion.

Tesla investors get to make a decision. Do they listen to those who think its stock is overvalued or to the CEO of the world’s most important AI company?

