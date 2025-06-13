Dividends Under $100: Don't Miss This 6.6% High-Yield Stock Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Dividend stocks provide investors with regular income through consistent payouts, appealing to those seeking passive income or portfolio stability. High-yield stocks, often yielding over 5%, offer substantial cash flow, particularly in low-interest-rate environments. Benefits include reliable income, potential capital gains, and inflation protection if dividends grow.

However, high yields can signal risks like unsustainable dividends, declining stock values, or company-specific issues such as high debt or weak earnings. Economic downturns, sector volatility, or unexpected dividend cuts can erode returns.

Investors must prioritize companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable payout ratios, and diversified operations to balance risks while capturing the income potential of high-yield dividend stocks. Below is one of the best high-yield dividend stocks you can buy today.

Cash Flow Stability Amid Volatility: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Midstream operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a standout in the energy sector. As a master limited partnership (MLP), EPD operates over 50,000 miles of pipelines, storage facilities, and processing plants for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil.

Its fee-based business model, relying on long-term contracts, generates stable cash flows insulated from commodity price swings, supporting 26 years of consistent dividend growth. EPD stock currently trades at around $32 per share and pays a dividend of $2.14 per share yielding 6.6%annually. With a distribution coverage ratio of around 1.7x, EPD’s payout is sustainable, making it a top pick for income investors.

Last night, Israel launched a military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities that also targeted Iran’s military command, which killed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Commander Hossein Salami, several other high-ranking officials, and six nuclear scientists.

The strikes have pushed oil prices up 8%, creating a tailwind for energy stocks. In possible retaliation, if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices could spike further, indirectly boosting demand for U.S. energy infrastructure as global supply chains reroute.

However, significant risks loom: geopolitical escalation could trigger a global economic slowdown, reducing energy demand, while higher interest rates in volatile markets might increase borrowing costs for MLPs like EPD, which rely on debt for growth projects

The Midstream Money Shot

Despite these challenges, the midstream sector, and EPD specifically, is poised for long-term success. Unlike upstream companies exposed to oil price volatility, EPD’s fee-based contracts provide stability. Its customers often operate on a take-or-pay business, meaning Enterprise Products Partners gets paid regardless of whether its customers take possession of the oil or gas, or use its available capacity.

The U.S. energy market is thriving, driven by rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and domestic demand. EPD’s strategic assets, including Permian Basin pipelines and Gulf Coast export terminals, align with these trends. For example, its infrastructure supports growing LNG exports to Europe and Asia, where energy security concerns drive demand for U.S. gas.

EPD’s diversified operations across oil, gas, and NGLs reduce reliance on any single market, while its investment-grade balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation enable growth without jeopardizing dividends.

Additionally, EPD’s scale offers a competitive advantage, allowing it to negotiate favorable contracts and invest in high-return projects like NGL fractionation plants.

Key Takeaways

The global push for energy independence, accelerated by geopolitical uncertainties, further bolsters U.S. midstream infrastructure. EPD’s ability to transport and store energy efficiently positions it as a critical player in this shift.

However, investors must consider risks beyond geopolitics, including environmental regulations targeting fossil fuel infrastructure and potential interest rate hikes impacting debt-heavy MLPs. Under President Trump and his “drill baby, drill” mantra, regulatory issues may be lower than otherwise, but the Federal Reserve has been reluctant to lower interest rates.

Tax complexities of MLPs, such as K-1 forms, which indicate your portion of the income from the MLP, may also deter some investors, since these investments are not suitable for all situations or account types..

Nevertheless, EPD’s resilient business model, high yield, and strategic positioning make it a compelling choice for income-focused portfolios, regardless of Middle East volatility.

