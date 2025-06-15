JOBY Is Getting Pretty Interesting With Toyota Now 24/7 Wall St

Key Points Toyota ( NYSE: TM ) has reaffirmed its $250 million investment in Joby Aviation ( NYSE: JOBY ), signaling high confidence in the company’s long-term air taxi technology.

Joby’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) platform is positioned to disrupt short-distance urban travel, with Toyota’s backing providing critical validation and industrial support.

Institutional-level due diligence by Toyota reduces risk for retail investors, making JOBY more compelling as a speculative, long-horizon investment in next-gen mobility.

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Being in business with huge companies is sometimes good for your stock if you’re not a big company. So, we had an Indeed announcement recently that involved Toyota. Fill us in.

[00:00:16] Lee Jackson: Well, I’m intrigued by this because as we’ve said, for years here at 24/7, Toyota’s one of the best run companies in the world.

[00:00:25] Lee Jackson: It’s just, there’s nothing. They seem to, everything they touch turns to gold. They put in a big chunk, $250 million into Joby Aviation. And these are the guys that are working on, Taxis, air taxis that you know, have the kind of capability to come down and just land, like a helicopter.

[00:00:49] Lee Jackson: And, needless to say, that’s gonna be the future. ’cause the air taxi at a reasonable price, when you can get, even if it’s just to get across, say, Connecticut to get to the airport, if you were going from Connecticut To Newark or JFK or wherever, air taxis are gonna be there.

[00:01:10] Lee Jackson: And for, I think to go in and put that big of a commitment in which they had pledged prior is, huge for the company.

[00:01:18] Doug McIntyre: What’s the ticker? JOBY. Alright. That is worth looking at.

[00:01:25] Lee Jackson: I think it is worth looking at. And there’s other people in that game. But you know, we saw this all on the Jetson 60 years ago that there would be flying stuff, flying through major metropolitan areas all over the place.

[00:01:37] Lee Jackson: And it’s finally coming to fruition and Toyota doesn’t make many bad investments. So I think Joby is something worth looking at and even looking farther in to see, and I’m gonna, I was gonna read into this to see what the commitment is going forward from Toyota.

[00:01:54] Doug McIntyre: One of the things that I like, and this is a lesson I learned a long time ago, is let the big company do the due diligence for you.

[00:02:01] Doug McIntyre: Absolutely. I can’t, I don’t know anything about that company, right? I don’t either. Well, Toyota did the due diligence for me when they wrote the check. What it told me was, is that all the work that they needed to do to understand that company and to like to do business with them is done. I don’t have to sit around and say, how do I figure this thing out?

[00:02:22] Doug McIntyre: Somebody smart figured it out for me.

[00:02:25] Lee Jackson: Yeah. And, it’s funny people that are watching this and that read us know that, we tend to why we like to make a lot of money. It’s, again, it’s time. There’s 12,000 stocks. You can’t do, due diligence as an individual or retail investor on this stuff.

[00:02:43] Lee Jackson: So yeah, when somebody, and it’s one thing, it’s one thing to commit, 5 million that, that’s literally in their change drawer. But when you go in put two 50 in, that’s a fair chunk of dose. So, like you said, Doug, that’s exactly right. Somebody has spent months working on it and, gave the green light to the people at the top.

[00:03:04] Lee Jackson: Okay. Joby Aviation, we’re gonna keep an eye on that one because again, a lot of capital expenditure expenditures in the way and probably not making any money, but that’s the technology that’s gonna be part of the landscape of the United States and the world in the next 20 to 30 years.

