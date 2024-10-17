TM Stock Never Misses, and Bets Big on Flying Vehicles 24/7 Wall st

Joby Aviation, with $1B from Toyota, is developing quick urban air transit.

It aims for fast trips like 7-minute flights from Manhattan to JFK.

Toyota’s support boosts Joby’s credibility as a tech stock.

Edited Video Transcript:

Company that probably no one here has heard of is called Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY).

And they’re now the flying taxi or flying car company.

They’ve got news.

They’ve got some big news.

Their biggest news is Toyota (NYSE: TM), who…

Always seems to make the right move.

Just recently announced that they had invested a billion dollars in the company and it is trading publicly.

It’s on the NASDAQ and the symbol is J-O-B-Y.

Again, Joby or Joby, but I’m thinking it’s Joby Aviation.

It’s getting a lot of press.

And the whole thought behind it is it’s the kind of company where you can get on a taxi in Midtown Manhattan, where you are, and you can be at Kennedy in seven minutes or whatever.

That’s kind of what their initial point to point access is gonna be versus Uber or a cab.

Anybody who’s ever flown out of Manhattan, regardless of where you fly out, regardless of whether it’s Kennedy or any of the other airports in LaGuardia,

And you can’t get there fast.

And I think for some of these farther distances, this will replace a lot of the problems getting there.

And they’re getting a lot of chatter.

And I think it’s about four or five bucks.

Well, these are companies that I think people sometimes miss, in this case, because it’s not a well-known company.

But to me, these companies are companies that build new products with high utility.

I love I love companies that are at least, you know, well enough capitalized to get to their goal.

In this case, it’s building a certain kind of car where it’s crystal clear what the advantage to the product is.

You just described it.

It is a travel efficiency company and they can make this work.

It’s the kind of thing that is useful all over the world.

It isn’t just useful in the United States.

And maybe why Toyota put some money into it is that, you know, Toyota thinks globally.

Well, you know, and Toyota has that kind of money on their money clip.

But think of big urban areas where it, I mean, I can think of one place for sure.

If you’ve ever flown in or out of Kansas City, you know, the Kansas City airport, is a long way from central Kansas City.

I think it’s actually in Kansas versus Missouri.

But in places like that where, A, you need to get there quick, it’s a long, long haul, and there’s a million places where this can work.

Because in a lot of big cities, it’s not like the airports like in Dallas where Love Field’s right in town.

Because most of those in-town airports, like Stapleton was in Denver, they’ve been moved way out.

I mean, so that’s another perfect place for them to do transit.

Listen, this is the kind of stock I would look at.

Obviously, it’s a little bit speculative.

But once you see a company like Toyota put some money in, you know that there’s due diligence.

These smaller companies with new technology always make me nervous.

But when a really big, big company in the same sector that’s hugely smart, they’ve done due diligence for you.

They’ve done what an individual investor can’t do.

And that is they vetted the thing.

They think it’s promising enough.

I know for Toyota, it’s not a lot of money, but Look, it’s still a lot of money, right?

It is.

It’s not chump change.

So I would look at this simply because it has the Toyota good housekeeping seal of approval.

And it’ll be really interesting to see how fast they can ramp this up.

One of the things I was listening to the CEO talk the other day, and You know, apparently they have multiple rotors to make it a nice, smooth, easy ride.

You know, it’s not like a, you know, a helicopter or something like that that could be buffeted or a small plane.

And apparently the ride is smooth.

And I think this is something, especially for our viewers and readers, you know, that like to take a shot on a sub ten dollar stock, which we’ve written about for years and You know, there’s always the people that say, well, it’s a single digit midget for a reason.

And the reality is, and we pointed this out for fifteen years, that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), they all traded at less than ten dollars.

So don’t let the price fool you.

