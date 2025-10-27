S&P 500
Warren Buffett Badly Beaten by the S&P 500

Warren Buffett Badly Beaten by the S&P 500
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) stock is up less than 9% this year, while the S&P 500 has seen a gain of just under 15%. The performance of Warren Buffett’s big conglomerate could lose out to the major index based on annual performance of 2025. The greatest investor in history has lost his hot hand for now.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) stock has underperformed the S&P 500 this year.
  • Has the greatest investor in the world lost his touch?
Investors look at Berkshire Hathaway as something of a safe haven stock. It has a portfolio of stocks and private companies as large as any other conglomerate in the country. While much of this ownership is in financial services, Buffett has a foot in the oil industry and railroads. The company also owns the stock of nearly 50 companies, ranging from American Express and Occidental Petroleum to Coca-Cola, Bank of America, and Kroger. A theory is that this gives Berkshire a broad foundation across virtually the entire economy. Being sturdy is good.

The most convincing argument about Berkshire’s lag is its low exposure to the super-hot tech sector. Buffett says he does not invest in companies he does not understand. The runup in these stocks is largely due to artificial intelligence (AI), and some investors believe that the concentration of new technology is a risk. AI may be the most important technology in history, but it has produced little revenue. Some suspect that it will always be free to users.

Another challenge to Berkshire Hathaway’s valuation is not what it owns but what it has sold. Buffett held shares in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD for 17 years and sold the last of them earlier this year. He made 20x his first investment in the company but decided not to stay with the largest EV company in the world. This can be seen as smart because EV sales have slowed. Or it could be Buffett exiting what is the likely future of the auto industry.

He has also sold a great deal of his investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). Buffett first bought the stock in 2016. Over time, it became Berkshire’s largest holding. He has been selling shares for several quarters, although it is still a pillar of this portfolio. Apple hit an all-time high last week. Selling might be viewed as a mistake.

Looking across Buffett’s entire portfolio, its weakness this year may be based largely on one decision. The Magnificent 7 mega-tech companies are about 35% of the S&P 500. He has largely eschewed them.

Berkshire Hathaway is the 11th most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $1.1 trillion. But look at the companies ahead of it that he has largely (but not entirely) avoided: Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Tesla.

Warren Buffett’s Net Worth Rises $25 Billion as Other Billionaires Lose
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 28, 2025

Warren Buffett’s Net Worth Rises $25 Billion as Other Billionaires Lose

While the net worths of other billionaires are shrinking, Warren Buffett’s is up $25 billion in 2025. Berkshire Hathaway stock…
The 4 Dividend Aristocrats Warren Buffett Would Buy Next
John Seetoo | Jun 24, 2025

The 4 Dividend Aristocrats Warren Buffett Would Buy Next

Warren Buffett is one of the most influential and celebrated investors of the modern age. However, Buffett’s methodology, developed with…
Down 10%, Is Berkshire Hathaway Without Warren Buffett a Buy?
Rich Duprey | Jul 27, 2025

Down 10%, Is Berkshire Hathaway Without Warren Buffett a Buy?

Warren Buffett’s Legacy at Berkshire Hathaway For over six decades, Warren Buffett has transformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) from a struggling…
3 Warren Buffett Stocks Investors Should Be Buying for Safety Right Now
Chris MacDonald | Mar 24, 2025

3 Warren Buffett Stocks Investors Should Be Buying for Safety Right Now

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly one of the greatest investors of all time. Part of the widespread positive view of Buffett…
Buffett Dumps Apple Shares
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 15, 2025

Buffett Dumps Apple Shares

Berkshire Hathaway sold 20 million shares of Apple in the period that ended June 30. The sale cannot be described…
Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For
Chris MacDonald | May 19, 2025

Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For

For long-term investors, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) has been one of the truly rare unicorns that’s been worth holding onto for the very,…
The 3 Best Warren Buffett Picks of All Time (And the 3 Worst)
Chris MacDonald | May 19, 2025

The 3 Best Warren Buffett Picks of All Time (And the 3 Worst)

As Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett steps to the side to make way for a new chief executive at the investing…
Why is Buffett Hoarding Cash While The S&P (VOO) Is At All Time Highs?
Rich Duprey | Aug 4, 2025

Why is Buffett Hoarding Cash While The S&P (VOO) Is At All Time Highs?

Buffett’s Cash Fortress Sparks Speculation Legendary investor Warren Buffett remains a towering figure in the financial world. Even as he…
Is the Buffett Premium Gone? Berkshire Hathaway Stumbles Hard in New Era of Uncertainty
Rich Duprey | Aug 12, 2025

Is the Buffett Premium Gone? Berkshire Hathaway Stumbles Hard in New Era of Uncertainty

For decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) has been synonymous with Warren Buffett, the legendary investor whose Midas touch turned a modest…

