Wall Street Price Prediction: Tesla's Share Price Forecast for 2025

After soaring in 2023 and 2024, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were battered throughout Q1 2025. But since the start of Q2, the largest U.S. EV-maker was beginning to see its shares bounce back nicely. After falling by 41.50% through April 8, the stock has since gained more than 45% from its year-to-date low through May 27. Shareholders are hoping that the launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi — tentatively set for late June — can help the stock, which has seen increased volatility in the wake of abysmal Q1 earnings.

Over the past decade, Tesla has suffered incredible losses that have shocked investors who had grown accustomed to the stock’s rapid appreciation over the past decade. The company’s meteoric rise has practically minted millionaires who jumped on the Musk bandwagon in the early goings. That’s certainly a move that’s come with some baggage and volatility along the way. But overall, it’s clear that Musk’s visionary status has rewarded shareholders since Tesla’s IPO on June 29, 2010.

Tesla was recently downgraded by Argus to a “Hold” from a “Buy.” The firm specifically cited the worsening tiff between the U.S. President and the world’s richest man. This follows Goldman Sachs similarly downgrading the stock, with a price target of $235 from $260. The company continues to see sales decline in the U.S. and abroad, and investors are hoping that the 90-day tariff pause between the U.S. and China sparks market optimism, affording shares of TSLA the opportunity to recover from has been a difficult 2025.

In June, Guggenheim said the company’s fundamentals “continue to deteriorate at an alarming rate,” with “soft” Q2 delivery trends. The firm expects “sizable” negative revisions to Q2 delivery estimates; its 360,000 estimate is well below the consensus of 415,000. Guggenheim reiterates a “Sell” rating on the shares with a $175 price target.

With Musk’s departure from DOGE, 24/7 Wall St. conducted analysis to provide more clarity. Let’s dive into whether the recent drop in Tesla’s stock price can be expected to continue, or if this is a top growth name that can rebound to new all-time highs and resume its march higher.

Tesla has been among the key beneficiaries of a new Trump administration, though much of the benefits investors saw into the end of last year have since dissipated.

Let’s dive into where the largest U.S. EV maker could be headed over the course of the next year.

Key Drivers of Tesla’s Stock Performance

1. Core EV Business: Tesla’s most important business line is unsurprisingly the company’s auto business. With sales of the company’s EVs down on a year-over-year basis, and margins also declining from historically high levels following the onset of the pandemic, investors will continue to assess the company’s future prospects in proportion to how the company’s core revenue and earnings driver is performing.

2. Autonomous Driving (FSD), Robotics and More: Tesla’s value can be ascribed to what many long-term investors view as a call option on some other key growth categories CEO Elon Musk continues to work on. Aside from the company’s core electric vehicle offering, Tesla’s energy business, its FSD platform, humanoid robotics endeavors, AI verticals, and other growth categories make this stock unique in terms of the breadth and number of potential catalysts investors can look to for future growth. Of course, the extent to which these endeavors deliver boosted margins (or increased CapEx) remains to be seen.

3. Macro and Political Environment: Like it or not, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has cozied up to president Trump in a big way. This move is one that’s been broadly cheered by the overall market, at least out of the gate. Tesla stock soared following Donald Trump’s election victory, though Tesla has since given up its gains since this pivotal event, and has trended lower for seven straight weeks following the election. We’ll have to see if the Trump administration brings forward the sort of regulatory environment so many investors had hoped for in 2025 and in the years to come.

What Wall Street Thinks

Tesla’s stock price outlook for 2025 varies widely among analysts, reflecting uncertainties in production, market conditions, and EV advancements. Analyst price targets span a very wide range, with the most bearish analyst putting forward a $19.05 price target, and the most bullish suggesting this stock could head to $500 per share.

Thus, there’s not really a true idea of where this stock is headed. And when investors think about the fact that many of these analyst projections are outdated, doing the math on where this stock could be headed over the course of the next year isn’t as easy as it seems.

It’s worth noting that analysts remain largely bullish on the stock, though. However, given how far Tesla has fallen from its peak, even if the company can hit this target over the next year, it’ll still have a ways to go to make it to a new all-time high. The thing about Tesla and other high-growth stocks is that I find analysts are often chasing the returns these stocks provide. Thus, I think it’s best for most investors to steer clear of using analyst price targets as anything other than guardrails. Indeed, Tesla is one company I think is worth doing one’s own DCF analysis on and coming to one’s own price target.

Tesla’s 2025 Outlook

As we move through 2025, analyst opinions on where Tesla could be headed do vary. Overall, Tesla’s stock performance in 2025 is expected to be shaped by production output, market trends and advancements in EV and battery technology. Analysts project a 17.5% revenue increase to $117.2 billion, driven by growing demand and energy sector expansion. Tesla’s 2025 deliveries are forecasted at 1.95 million units by Barclays, below Bloomberg’s consensus of 2.08 million and Tesla’s earlier estimates.

Despite a 62.5% stock surge in 2024, an $80 billion market value drop raised concerns. Musk remains optimistic, expecting a 20-30% delivery increase, though management later emphasized a “return to growth.”

To add, competition from Waymo and declining registrations in Germany, France, and California present challenges. Tesla’s push into AI and autonomous driving, including plans for a Robotaxi launch, could be a game-changer, but the company recently saw its share of the EV market slip below 50% in California.

To compound matters, the stock is losing favorability among the smart money. Institutional holdings for TSLA are down t0 48.77%.

Tesla Stock 2025 Price Target

Based on Wall Street analysts’ estimates, the median one-year price target for shares of TSLA is $286.14, which implies 11.32% potential downside from its current price. Of the 35 analysts covering Tesla, the stock currently receives a consensus “Hold” rating, with 14 analysts rating it a “Buy,” 12 rating it a “Hold” and nine rating it a “Sell.”

On the other hand, 24/7 Wall St.‘s 12-month price target for Tesla is bullish at $352.99, which represents potential upside of 9.39% from the current share price. Those figures are based on the company seeing projected revenue growth climb from $112.091 billion in 2025 to $297.430 billion in 2030, alongside normalized EPS growth of $2.85 in 2025 to $11.61 in 2030.