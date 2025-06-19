The Average Social-Security Check in Every State — How Does Yours Stack Up? zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Social Security benefits vary by state.

Many states have benefits below the nationwide average and nationwide median.

Connecticut is the state with the highest average Social Security benefits in the country.

Social Security retirement benefits are one of the most important income sources available to older Americans because these benefits are widely available, guaranteed to last for life, and protected against the impact of rising prices due to Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs).

Anyone who has worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years can qualify for these benefits, and those who don’t meet these requirements may be able to get spousal benefits to help them support them in their old age.

However, while these benefits are important, they are also not necessarily going to provide as much income as you might expect. In fact, benefits are intended to replace about 40% of income, which isn’t a huge amount. And, when Social Security prepared a 2024 snapshot showing the amounts retirees received, the numbers revealed the nationwide average benefit was $1,905.31 while the nationwide median benefit was just $1,852.70.

Of course, benefits do vary by location, though. So, let’s take a look at what the average and median Social Security check is in every state — sorted from lowest to highest average benefit — to see how yours stacks up.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Mississippi

Mississippi residents receive the lowest average monthly Social Security checks in the country, collecting an average of just $1,755.81 per month. The median is a bit lower, at $1,672.70, as average benefits are driven up by some higher earners.

With the Department of Health and Human Services reporting that the state has the highest rate of families living below the poverty level in the continental United States, the low Social Security benefits are, unfortunately, not a surprise.

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Louisiana

Louisiana residents collect an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,759.21 and a median benefit of $1,673.70 in Social Security payments each month.

Louisiana is second only to Mississippi in the percentage of families living below the federal poverty level, with 14.2% of families falling into this category. Low earnings for many workers translate into a limited Social Security benefit since payments are based on average income over 35 working years.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Arkansas

Arkansas residents see average monthly Social Security checks of $1,789.74 and median checks of $1,716.70. The fact that the average and median benefits are very close in number here suggests that there are not a lot of high-earning Arkansas seniors who are bringing home big monthly benefit checks.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New Mexico

Within New Mexico, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,799.23, while the median is $1,695.70.

New Mexico has the third-highest percentage of families living below the poverty level, with only Mississippi and Louisiana faring worse. In total, 13.7% of families fall below this threshold.

Again, lower salaries among workers lead to lower monthly Social Security checks, although benefits are progressive, so those who earned less get benefits equal to a larger percentage of their income compared with their higher-earning counterparts.

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Kentucky

In Kentucky, the average monthly benefit is $1,802.88, and the median is $1,747.70.

Kentucky also has a substantial number of families — 11.8% — living below the poverty level. It will always be the case that when many residents don’t earn a high income, this has a direct relationship to the lower average Social Security benefits that retirees receive in this state.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Maine

Maine’s average monthly Social Security check is $1,815.69, and the median is $1,740.70. These numbers are not a surprise given that Maine’s median household income in 2025 was $36,001 according to the World Population Review, with just 10 states reporting a lower median income that year.

Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Montana

Montana residents collect an average Social Security benefit of $1,817.32, while the median benefit is $1,750.70. Higher-earning residents of Montana should know the state does charge tax on Social Security benefits in at least some cases, so should be sure they are ready to comply with that obligation.

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Alaska seniors get average Social Security checks of $1,837.49, and median monthly Social Security benefits payments total $1,733.00. These numbers are surprising, given that Alaska has just 6.8% of families living below the poverty level.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

West Virginia

The average monthly Social Security check going to West Virginia totals $1,838.85, while the median is $1,806.70. West Virginia does currently charge a tax on Social Security benefits to higher earners, but is in the process of phasing it out.

New York-New York Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, Nevada by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Nevada

Nevada is a popular destination for retirees because of its warmer weather, plus all the activities available on the Vegas Strip. Seniors counting on Social Security checks may not have a lot of money to gamble with, though. The average monthly Social Security check is just $1,842.52, while the median benefit for retirees is $1,784.85

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

South Dakota

South Dakota retirees receive average monthly Social Security benefits of $1,848.29, and median benefits of $1,780.00. South Dakota is in the middle of the pack when it comes to the percentage of families living below the poverty level, with 7.4% of households fitting into this category.

Still, this is a considerable improvement over some lower-earning states, and it helps explain why average benefits here are far higher than in places like Louisiana or Mississippi.

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Alabama

In Alabama, the average monthly Social Security check totals $1,855.76, while the median benefit is $1,793.70. This is getting closer to the nationwide average, but would still provide retirees with an annual income of just $22,269.12, assuming they received the average monthly benefit.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

North Dakota

North Dakota’s average and median monthly benefits are both very similar to Alaska’s. The average benefit paid to North Dakota seniors is $1,855.97, and the median comes in at $1,794.70.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Oklahoma

Oklahoma seniors have an average monthly benefit of $1,856.29 and a median monthly benefit of $1,794.70.

Around 16.6% of Oklahoma’s population is 65 or over, according to the U.S. Census, so there are many seniors in the state collecting these benefits and relying on them to make ends meet.

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Ohio

Ohio retirees who collect Social Security receive average monthly benefits of $1,857.72 and a median monthly benefit of 1,853.70. This is another state where there is not a large gap between the average and median benefit.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Georgia

In Georgia, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,858.92, and the median is $1,789.00. Georgia ranks 39th out of 50 states in terms of the number of families living below the poverty level, with 9.9% of residents falling into this category.

Still, its average and median Social Security benefits are higher than many other states that have a larger percentage of residents living in poverty.

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Texas

Texas seniors get an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,865.43 and receive median monthly benefits totaling $1,775.70. Texas retirees do not have to worry about paying state taxes on any of their benefits, though. Texas is one of a minority of states where there is no state income tax.

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

California

California is one of the most expensive places in the country to live, so retirees who receive the typical Social Security benefit may struggle to make ends meet without supplementary income. The average monthly benefit in the state comes in at $1,865.85, while the median benefit totals $1,766.70.

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Missouri

Missouri’s average monthly Social Security benefit totals $1,869.32, and the median monthly benefit in the state is $1,822.70. Around 18.3% of Missouri residents are 65 or over, and many are collecting their Social Security checks already, although retirees who want to max out their monthly benefit will need to wait until 70 to do it.

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Idaho

Idaho seniors collect average monthly Social Security checks of $1,880.27, and the median benefit is 1,828.70.

Idaho has around 7.00% of families living below the poverty level, and ranks 18th out of 50 states on this metric, so it’s not surprising that with more higher earners living locally, average and median Social Security checks are higher than in many other places.

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Tennessee

Tennessee retirees collect an average monthly Social Security check totaling $1,889.61, while the median monthly retirement benefit totals $1,821.70. Tennessee is another of the states with no income tax, so retirees won’t need to worry about giving the local government a cut of their retirement money.

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Florida

Florida is one of the country’s most popular destinations for retirees. Among the millions of seniors who flock to the Sunshine State, the average monthly Social Security check totals $1,893.70 and the median monthly check is $1,838.70.

Waikiki, Honolulu by Edmund Garman / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Hawaii

Hawaii is a very expensive place to live, and Social Security checks may not provide a very high standard of living locally without added income. The avaerage monthly Social Security benefit is $1,908.40 in Hawaii, and the median monthly benefit is $1,853.70.

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

North Carolina

In North Carolina, the average Social Security check of $1,909.33 is just a tiny bit above the nationwide average. The median benefit locally is $1,831.70.

joncutrer / Flickr

District of Columbia

Washington D.C., is home to many government workers, as well as to many contractors and lobbyists. The gap between the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,916.82 and the median monthly payment of $1,696.00 suggests that there are a good number of wealthy retirees who previously earned high salaries and who are driving up the average payment.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Oregon

Oregon retirees receive average monthly Social Security checks of $1,917.65 and median checks of $1,866.70. These checks are well above the national average now, providing seniors with more money to live on — but still, Social Security alone will not be enough to cover costs for most retirees.

Iowa

The average monthly retirement benefits check in Iowa is $1,921.35, and the median payment comes in at $1,883.70. Around 18.6% of state residents are 65 or over, so there are many seniors living statewide and collecting benefits.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

South Carolina

In South Caroline, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,926.13. The median monthly retirement benefit is $1,864.70. South Carolina is a prime retirement destination due to its mild weather and attractive beaches.

franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Illinois

Illinois is known for having high income taxes, but it does not tax retirement income, so seniors do not have to worry about owing taxes on benefits. The average monthly Social Security check collected in Illinois is $1,934.05, and the median is $1,907.70.

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Nebraska

Nebraska seniors receive average monthly Social Security checks of $1,937.23, while the median benefit is $1,879.70 per month.

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Arizona

Arizona is a prime destination for retirees because of the warm weather. Although summers can get very hot, many argue that the lack of humidity makes the warmth more bearable.

Among all of the retirees in Arizona collecting Social Security retirement benefist, the average monthly benefit is $1,949.20 and the median is $1,912.70.

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Wyoming

Wyoming’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,950.46, while the median benefit in the state is $1,908.45. Between 2022 and 2023, Wyoming experienced the fastest population aging in the U.S., according to the Economic Analysis Division.

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

New York

New York is home to the Big Apple, and there is a lot for retirees to love about city living. However, while Social Security checks in the state average $1,951.32 and the median benefit is $1,913.70, retirees will definitely need supplementary income if they want to live in the state’s most famous city.

marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,957.05 , while the median monthly benefit is $1,932.00. Like in several other states, there is not a large gap between the average and median benefit in Wisconsin.

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Colorado

Colorado offers great skiing, which adventurous retirees will love. Retirees in the state collet an average monthly Social Security check of $1,957.85 and a median monthly benefit of $1,897.70. it’s worth noting that Colorado is one of just nine states where your Social Security benefits could potentially be taxed on the state level.

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Vermont

Vermont seniors collect average retirement benefit checks totaling $1,960.91. There is a lower median benefit of $1,883.15. While very few states charge tax on Social Security, Vermont does. This means seniors will need to pay attention to when their benefits become taxable.

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Indiana

In Indiana, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,965.67, and the median monthly benefit is $1,952.70. A narrow gap between the average and median benefit is found here.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island retirees collect average Social Security checks of 1,971.59 per month in Rhode Island, while the median monthly benefit is $1,922.70. Rhode Island does charge some higher-earning seniors state taxes on Social Security benefits, unlike the majority of states in the U.S.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to several great cities, as well as plenty of country living. Retirees who choose to spend their golden years in this state collect average monthly retirement benefits of $1,978.59 while the median benefit is $1,945.70.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Kansas

Kansas retirees have average monthly Social Security checks of $1,982.01 while the median monthly benefit is $1,929.70.

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Virginia

In Virginia, seniors who collect Social Security retirement benefits receive an average check totaling $1,984.79 while the median monthly payment is $1,906.40.

Salt Lake City and County Building, Salt Lake City, Utah by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Utah

Utah retirees receive an average monthly Social Security check of $1,988.23, while the median payment is $1,938.70. Utah is among the small number of states where higher earners are subject to state tax on Social Security payments, so retirees need to learn the rules for when they will be taxed on benefits.

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Michigan

In Michigan, average monthly Social Security benefits are $1,997.23, while the median monthly benefit is $2,004.70. This is a departure from the norm, as average benefits are almost always higher than median benefits.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the home of some of the country’s best colleges, so it’s no surprise that many state residents were successful in their jobs and earned the types of generous salaries that would lead to higher Social Security checks.

The average payment in the state comes in at $2,002.60 and the median at $1,946.00, which is well above many other locations.

jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images

Minnesota

Minnesota retirees receive average monthly checks of $2,015.58, and the median monthly payment is $1,981.70. Taxes are charged on benefits for high earners, so Minnesota seniors will need to pay attention to whether they have an obligation to pay state income tax on their Social Security.

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Washington

Washington retirees collect an average monthly Social Security check worth $2,021.79, while the median monthly benefit totals $1,991.70.

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Maryland

Maryland has a lot to offer retirees, including some beautiful beaches. Residents in the state can also expect to collect fairly generous Social Security benefits if they earn payments close to the state’s average benefit of $2,054.45. The state’s median benefit is also above $2,000, coming in at $2,007.70.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Delaware

Delaware is known for being one of the most business-friendly states in the country, so it’s not surprising that there are a good number of wealthy retirees there collecting large Social Security checks. The average monthly retirement benefit in Delaware is $2,089.60, and the median was reported at $2,064.00.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is the state with the third-most generous Social Security checks. The average retirement benefit totals $2,094.43, and the median payment is $2,039.00. The average payment here is over $300 per month higher than in the state with the lowest average checks.

AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

New Jersey

New Jersey ranks second among all states in terms of the size of average Social Security checks. The average monthly retirement benefit sent to residents is $2,110.41, and the median monthly check totals $2,099.70.

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Connecticut

Connecticut residents collect some of the most generous Social Security checks in the country, receiving an average monthly benefit of $2,113.55 and a median monthly payment of $2,083.70. Connecticut does charge tax on benefits, though, so those who have high incomes will need to understand their obligations to the local revenue department.

