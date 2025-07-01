States With the Largest and Smallest Social Security Checks

1. Alabama

In Alabama, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,855.76. However, it’s a state with a fairly low cost of living to compensate.

2. Alaska

The average monthly Social Security benefit in Alaska is $1,837.49. Given the state’s high cost of living, those looking to retire in Alaska should aim to have outside income sources.

3. Arizona

In Arizona, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,949.20. Though retirees tend to like Arizona’s warm climate, in some parts of the state, living costs are very high.

4. Arkansas

The average retiree on Social Security gets $1,789.74 per month in Arkansas. Thanks to the state’s moderate cost of living, a benefit that size can be stretched further.

5. California

In California, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,865.85. That may not be enough to live on considering the high cost of being a California resident.

6. Colorado

Colorado’s average monthly Social Security check is $1,957.85. Though some parts of the state are more expensive than others, it’s hard to beat the scenery.

7. Connecticut

In Connecticut, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,113.55. Connecticut is also a state that taxes Social Security, so retirees don’t necessarily get to keep that money in full.

8. Delaware

Delaware’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,089.60. Delaware also happens to be one of the more affordable East Coast states to retire in.

9. Florida

The average monthly Social Security check in Florida is $1,893.70. The Sunshine State has long been a popular destination for retirees, but some parts of Florida have gotten expensive.

10. Georgia

In Georgia, the average monthly Social Security benefit amounts to $1,858.92. Like Florida, it’s popular among retirees due to its climate.

11. Hawaii

Many people dream of retiring in Hawaii. But with an average Social Security benefit of just $1,908.40, it takes a lot more money than that to cover the cost of living there.

12. Idaho

The average Social Security check in Idaho is $1,880.27 per month. Since it’s a state with a fairly affordable cost of living, those benefits can often go far.

13. Illinois

In Illinois, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,934.05. Given the higher cost of living in the state, retirees who want to call it home should plan on additional income.

14. Indiana

In Indiana, the average Social Security check is $1,965.67. Living costs tend to be lower than average in Indiana, making it a suitable home for some retirees.

15. Iowa

Iowa’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,921.35. It, too, is a state with a fairly modest cost of living.

16. Kansas

The average monthly Social Security check in Kansas is $1,982.01. It’s a relatively affordable state in terms of living costs.

17. Kentucky

Kentucky is another relatively affordable state for retirees, but its average monthly Social Security benefit is only $1,802.88. Even with lower costs, that may still not be enough income to live comfortably.

18. Louisiana

Louisiana’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,759.21. Unfortunately, Louisiana has one of the highest poverty levels in the country.

19. Maine

The average Social Security benefit in Maine is $1,815.69 per month. That may not be enough to get by in the more expensive parts of the state — or in general.

20. Maryland

Maryland can be very costly to live in, so retirees there typically need more than just Social Security. The average monthly benefit in Maryland is $2,054.45.

21. Massachusetts

Massachusetts is one of the more expensive New England states. With an average Social Security benefit of $2,002.60, retirees should aim to have savings of their own in addition to those monthly checks.

22. Michigan

In Michigan, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,997.23. Retirees can benefit from the state’s glorious lakes and beaches, though winters can be tough.

23. Minnesota

In Minnesota, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,015.58. Minnesota is also one of nine states that tax Social Security. However, it offers an exemption for lower earners.

24. Mississippi

25. Missouri

At just $1,755.81 per month, the average Social Security benefit in Mississippi is the lowest in the country. The state also has the highest rate of poverty.

The average monthly Social Security check in Missouri is $1,869.32. While living costs aren’t exceptionally high in the states, that may not be enough money for seniors to live on.

26. Montana

In Montana, the average Social Security benefit is $1,817.32. Montana also taxes Social Security, though there’s a bill in the works to stop that practice.

27. Nebraska

Nebraska’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,937.23. The state’s relatively low cost of living is a plus for retirees.

28. Nevada

Nevada has an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,842.52. It’s a state that can be attractive to retirees for its relatively affordable costs and fantastic nightlife.

29. New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,094.43. That’s higher than average, but so are living costs in the Granite State. Retirees tend to love the fall scenery, though.

30. New Jersey

With an average monthly Social Security benefit of $2,110.41, New Jersey retirees get larger checks than the typical senior. However, New Jersey’s high living costs make it prohibitive for many retirees.

31. New Mexico

In New Mexico, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,799.23. New Mexico is also one of the states that taxes those benefits.

32. New York

New York’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,951.32. That may seem low, but salaries aren’t necessarily high state-wide. It’s New York City where salaries — and living costs — tend to be elevated.

33. North Carolina

North Carolina tends to be a popular state to retire in. The average monthly Social Security benefit there is $1,909.33.

34. North Dakota

North Dakota has an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,855.97. Despite being fairly affordable, the climate may be a turnoff for some retirees.

35. Ohio

Ohio offers a fairly low cost of living, which is helpful given that the average monthly Social Security check is $1,857.72. Parts of the state, however, are more affordable than others.

36. Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,856.29. It also offers a fairly low cost of living for retirees.

37. Oregon

Oregon’s average Social Security benefit is $1,917.65. Given the state’s higher-than-average living costs, retiring on Social Security alone may not be feasible.

38. Pennsylvania

The cost of living in Pennsylvania can vary from one part of the state to another. The average monthly Social Security benefit, however, is $1,978.59.

39. Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s average monthly Social Security benefit is 1,971.59. It’s also a state that taxes those benefits.

40. South Carolina

South Carolina, like some of its neighboring states, is a pretty popular place for retirees. The average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,926.13.

41. South Dakota

South Dakota’s average Social Security benefit is $1,848.29. Those checks can go pretty far given the state’s fairly low cost of living.

42. Tennessee

In Tennessee, the average Social Security benefit is $1,889.61. Seniors there can enjoy moderate living costs and a warm climate.

43. Texas

The average monthly Social Security benefit in Texas is $1,865.43. That’s lower than the average monthly check nationally, but many parts of Texas offer an affordable cost of living on the flipside.

44. Utah

Utah’s average monthly Social Security check is $1,988.23. It’s also one of the states that does tax benefits.

45. Vermont

Vermont’s average Social Security benefit is $1,960.91. Vermont is also one of the nine states that taxes Social Security, though lower income households generally qualify for an exemption.

46. Virginia

Virginia’s average Social Security benefit is $1,984.79. While some parts of the state are affordable for retirees, other areas can be expensive.

47. Washington

The average Social Security benefit in Washington is $2,021.79. While it’s a great state to call home, it can be expensive for retirees.

48. West Virginia

West Virginia’s average Social Security benefit is $1,838.85. It’s also a state that taxes those benefits, though that’s being phased out by 2026.

49. Wisconsin

The average monthly Social Security benefit in Wisconsin is $1,957.05. It can be an affordable state for retirees, though winters can be tough.

50. Wyoming

Wyoming’s average Social Security benefit is $1,950.46. It’s also a state with no income tax, making it more affordable for retirees.