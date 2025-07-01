States With the Largest and Smallest Social Security Checks

Personal Finance

Key Points

  • Your Social Security benefits might be a big source of retirement income for you.

  • It might help you to know the states where Social Security tends to pay the most.

  • Ultimately, your own earnings record will determine how much of a benefit you get each month.

There’s a good chance Social Security will play an important role in your retirement income, since that’s the case for a lot of people. Ultimately, the amount of money the program pays you each month will hinge on two things — your wage history, and the age at which you sign up for benefits.

But you may also be wondering which states have the largest and smallest monthly Social Security benefits. Here’s a rundown of the average payments state by state. But keep in mind that no matter what the average monthly benefit looks like in your home state, your specific monthly checks may be very different.

1. Alabama

voted for president
Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.com

In Alabama, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,855.76. However, it’s a state with a fairly low cost of living to compensate.

2. Alaska

popular evs in alaska
TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

The average monthly Social Security benefit in Alaska is $1,837.49. Given the state’s high cost of living, those looking to retire in Alaska should aim to have outside income sources.

3. Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

In Arizona, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,949.20. Though retirees tend to like Arizona’s warm climate, in some parts of the state, living costs are very high.

4. Arkansas

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock.com

The average retiree on Social Security gets $1,789.74 per month in Arkansas. Thanks to the state’s moderate cost of living, a benefit that size can be stretched further.

5. California

San Pablo, California | Beach at San Pablo Bay by China Camp
AlessandraRC / iStock via Getty Images

In California, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,865.85. That may not be enough to live on considering the high cost of being a California resident.

6. Colorado

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Colorado’s average monthly Social Security check is $1,957.85. Though some parts of the state are more expensive than others, it’s hard to beat the scenery.

7. Connecticut

Torrington, Connecticut | Trees reflected in Burr Pond
Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

In Connecticut, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,113.55. Connecticut is also a state that taxes Social Security, so retirees don’t necessarily get to keep that money in full.

8. Delaware

Welcome to Delaware road sign
AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images

Delaware’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,089.60. Delaware also happens to be one of the more affordable East Coast states to retire in.

9. Florida

Palm+Bay+Florida | Guard Shack at Biscayne Bay
joiseyshowaa / Flickr

The average monthly Social Security check in Florida is $1,893.70. The Sunshine State has long been a popular destination for retirees, but some parts of Florida have gotten expensive.

10. Georgia

Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Sandy Springs, Georgia
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

In Georgia, the average monthly Social Security benefit amounts to $1,858.92. Like Florida, it’s popular among retirees due to its climate.

11. Hawaii

Hawaii | Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head Crater including the hotels and buildings in Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu island, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in the center of Honolulu has the largest number of visitors in Hawaii
okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Many people dream of retiring in Hawaii. But with an average Social Security benefit of just $1,908.40, it takes a lot more money than that to cover the cost of living there.

12. Idaho

A roadside welcome to Idaho sign coming from Spokane Washington and entering North Idaho at Post Falls, Idaho, USA
Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock.com

The average Social Security check in Idaho is $1,880.27 per month. Since it’s a state with a fairly affordable cost of living, those benefits can often go far.

13. Illinois

After Major Looting Incident, Chicago Closes Bridges Overnight
2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In Illinois, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,934.05. Given the higher cost of living in the state, retirees who want to call it home should plan on additional income.

14. Indiana

Auburn, Indiana | File:Auburn-indiana-courthouse-night.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In Indiana, the average Social Security check is $1,965.67. Living costs tend to be lower than average in Indiana, making it a suitable home for some retirees.

15. Iowa

Iowa road sign - 12 towns with cheapest gas in the state
gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

Iowa’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,921.35. It, too, is a state with a fairly modest cost of living.

16. Kansas

Windmill sits in a Kansas sorghum field
Stephanie L Bishop / Shutterstock.com

The average monthly Social Security check in Kansas is $1,982.01. It’s a relatively affordable state in terms of living costs.

17. Kentucky

frankfort, ky | Frankfort, Kentucky Waterfront
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Kentucky is another relatively affordable state for retirees, but its average monthly Social Security benefit is only $1,802.88. Even with lower costs, that may still not be enough income to live comfortably.

18. Louisiana

Louisiana | New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Louisiana’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,759.21. Unfortunately, Louisiana has one of the highest poverty levels in the country.

19. Maine

Maine | Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine
Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The average Social Security benefit in Maine is $1,815.69 per month. That may not be enough to get by in the more expensive parts of the state — or in general.

20. Maryland

Baltimore+Maryland | Harborplace, Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland
kenlund / Flickr

Maryland can be very costly to live in, so retirees there typically need more than just Social Security. The average monthly benefit in Maryland is $2,054.45.

21. Massachusetts

Massachusetts | File:Boston -Massachusetts State House (48718911666).jpg
Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts is one of the more expensive New England states. With an average Social Security benefit of $2,002.60, retirees should aim to have savings of their own in addition to those monthly checks.

22. Michigan

Charlevoix County, Michigan | Boats in the Round Lake marina in downtown Charlevoix Michigan
zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

In Michigan, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,997.23. Retirees can benefit from the state’s glorious lakes and beaches, though winters can be tough.

23. Minnesota

Plymouth, Minnesota | Minneapolis Skyline over Golden Valley During Winter
rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

In Minnesota, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,015.58. Minnesota is also one of nine states that tax Social Security. However, it offers an exemption for lower earners.

24. Mississippi

 

Mississippi Gulf Coast
CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com
At just $1,755.81 per month, the average Social Security benefit in Mississippi is the lowest in the country. The state also has the highest rate of poverty.

25. Missouri

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

The average monthly Social Security check in Missouri is $1,869.32. While living costs aren’t exceptionally high in the states, that may not be enough money for seniors to live on.

26. Montana

Beautiful Landscape photography of Glacier National Park in Montana USA
Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com

In Montana, the average Social Security benefit is $1,817.32. Montana also taxes Social Security, though there’s a bill in the works to stop that practice.

27. Nebraska

Nebraska | Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn
Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Nebraska’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,937.23. The state’s relatively low cost of living is a plus for retirees.

28. Nevada

Welcome to Nevada sign
RedTango/Shutterstock.com

Nevada has an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,842.52. It’s a state that can be attractive to retirees for its relatively affordable costs and fantastic nightlife.

29. New Hampshire

New+Hampshire | New hampshire in autumn
New hampshire in autumn by Someone35 / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

New Hampshire’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,094.43. That’s higher than average, but so are living costs in the Granite State. Retirees tend to love the fall scenery, though.

30. New Jersey

phillyskater / iStock via Getty Images

With an average monthly Social Security benefit of $2,110.41, New Jersey retirees get larger checks than the typical senior. However, New Jersey’s high living costs make it prohibitive for many retirees.

31. New Mexico

New+Mexico | New Mexico Desert
New Mexico Desert by a4gpa / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

In New Mexico, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,799.23. New Mexico is also one of the states that taxes those benefits.

32. New York

New+York+residential+area | New York City, Lower Manhattan, Church St.
New York City, Lower Manhattan, Church St. by (vincent desjardins) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

New York’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,951.32. That may seem low, but salaries aren’t necessarily high state-wide. It’s New York City where salaries — and living costs — tend to be elevated.

33. North Carolina

North+Carolina | Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina by James Willamor / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

North Carolina tends to be a popular state to retire in. The average monthly Social Security benefit there is $1,909.33.

34. North Dakota

Sunrise over Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
ZakZeinert / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota has an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,855.97. Despite being fairly affordable, the climate may be a turnoff for some retirees.

35. Ohio

Cleveland+Ohio+view | Downtown view
springfieldhomer / Flickr

Ohio offers a fairly low cost of living, which is helpful given that the average monthly Social Security check is $1,857.72. Parts of the state, however, are more affordable than others.

36. Oklahoma

Oklahoma on the map of USA
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,856.29. It also offers a fairly low cost of living for retirees.

37. Oregon

Oregon welcomes you sign at state line. US-HWY 199 Redwood Highway in rain.
arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com

Oregon’s average Social Security benefit is $1,917.65. Given the state’s higher-than-average living costs, retiring on Social Security alone may not be feasible.

38. Pennsylvania

Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA with blue sky
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

The cost of living in Pennsylvania can vary from one part of the state to another. The average monthly Social Security benefit, however, is $1,978.59.

39. Rhode Island

Welcome to Rhode Island, The Ocean State, white road sign.
Brett Godfrey / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island’s average monthly Social Security benefit is 1,971.59. It’s also a state that taxes those benefits.

40. South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina | Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

South Carolina, like some of its neighboring states, is a pretty popular place for retirees. The average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,926.13.

41. South Dakota

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is centered on a sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills in Keystone, South Dakota, United States
Pic_Manji / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota’s average Social Security benefit is $1,848.29. Those checks can go pretty far given the state’s fairly low cost of living.

42. Tennessee

Tennessee state image | Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

In Tennessee, the average Social Security benefit is $1,889.61. Seniors there can enjoy moderate living costs and a warm climate.

43. Texas

cowboy boots and hat on Texas flag
Berry Medley / Shutterstock.com

The average monthly Social Security benefit in Texas is $1,865.43. That’s lower than the average monthly check nationally, but many parts of Texas offer an affordable cost of living on the flipside.

44. Utah

Draper, Utah | Fall colors in Draper, Utah
(c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

Utah’s average monthly Social Security check is $1,988.23. It’s also one of the states that does tax benefits.

45. Vermont

Vermont | Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season
Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season by Anthony Quintano / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Vermont’s average Social Security benefit is $1,960.91.  Vermont is also one of the nine states that taxes Social Security, though lower income households generally qualify for an exemption.

46. Virginia

The US Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Virginia’s average Social Security benefit is $1,984.79. While some parts of the state are affordable for retirees, other areas can be expensive.

47. Washington

seattle+skyline | Skyline Seattle
Skyline Seattle by michaelrighi / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The average Social Security benefit in Washington is $2,021.79. While it’s a great state to call home, it can be expensive for retirees.

48. West Virginia

This is a photo of the Bridge in Beckley West Virginia and the New River Gorge under the bridge.
J K Laws / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia’s average Social Security benefit is $1,838.85. It’s also a state that taxes those benefits, though that’s being phased out by 2026.

49. Wisconsin

Wisconsin | Skyscrapers skyline of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan, WI
Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

The average monthly Social Security benefit in Wisconsin is $1,957.05. It can be an affordable state for retirees, though winters can be tough.

50. Wyoming

Wyoming
Ingo70/Shutterstock.com

Wyoming’s average Social Security benefit is $1,950.46. It’s also a state with no income tax, making it more affordable for retirees.

