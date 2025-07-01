States With the Largest and Smallest Social Security Checks

Key Points
-
Your Social Security benefits might be a big source of retirement income for you.
-
It might help you to know the states where Social Security tends to pay the most.
-
Ultimately, your own earnings record will determine how much of a benefit you get each month.
-
Are you ahead or behind on your financial goals? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)
There’s a good chance Social Security will play an important role in your retirement income, since that’s the case for a lot of people. Ultimately, the amount of money the program pays you each month will hinge on two things — your wage history, and the age at which you sign up for benefits.
But you may also be wondering which states have the largest and smallest monthly Social Security benefits. Here’s a rundown of the average payments state by state. But keep in mind that no matter what the average monthly benefit looks like in your home state, your specific monthly checks may be very different.
1. Alabama
In Alabama, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,855.76. However, it’s a state with a fairly low cost of living to compensate.
2. Alaska
The average monthly Social Security benefit in Alaska is $1,837.49. Given the state’s high cost of living, those looking to retire in Alaska should aim to have outside income sources.
3. Arizona
In Arizona, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,949.20. Though retirees tend to like Arizona’s warm climate, in some parts of the state, living costs are very high.
4. Arkansas
The average retiree on Social Security gets $1,789.74 per month in Arkansas. Thanks to the state’s moderate cost of living, a benefit that size can be stretched further.
5. California
In California, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,865.85. That may not be enough to live on considering the high cost of being a California resident.
6. Colorado
Colorado’s average monthly Social Security check is $1,957.85. Though some parts of the state are more expensive than others, it’s hard to beat the scenery.
7. Connecticut
In Connecticut, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,113.55. Connecticut is also a state that taxes Social Security, so retirees don’t necessarily get to keep that money in full.
8. Delaware
Delaware’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,089.60. Delaware also happens to be one of the more affordable East Coast states to retire in.
9. Florida
The average monthly Social Security check in Florida is $1,893.70. The Sunshine State has long been a popular destination for retirees, but some parts of Florida have gotten expensive.
10. Georgia
In Georgia, the average monthly Social Security benefit amounts to $1,858.92. Like Florida, it’s popular among retirees due to its climate.
11. Hawaii
Many people dream of retiring in Hawaii. But with an average Social Security benefit of just $1,908.40, it takes a lot more money than that to cover the cost of living there.
12. Idaho
The average Social Security check in Idaho is $1,880.27 per month. Since it’s a state with a fairly affordable cost of living, those benefits can often go far.
13. Illinois
In Illinois, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,934.05. Given the higher cost of living in the state, retirees who want to call it home should plan on additional income.
14. Indiana
In Indiana, the average Social Security check is $1,965.67. Living costs tend to be lower than average in Indiana, making it a suitable home for some retirees.
15. Iowa
Iowa’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,921.35. It, too, is a state with a fairly modest cost of living.
16. Kansas
The average monthly Social Security check in Kansas is $1,982.01. It’s a relatively affordable state in terms of living costs.
17. Kentucky
Kentucky is another relatively affordable state for retirees, but its average monthly Social Security benefit is only $1,802.88. Even with lower costs, that may still not be enough income to live comfortably.
18. Louisiana
Louisiana’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,759.21. Unfortunately, Louisiana has one of the highest poverty levels in the country.
19. Maine
The average Social Security benefit in Maine is $1,815.69 per month. That may not be enough to get by in the more expensive parts of the state — or in general.
20. Maryland
Maryland can be very costly to live in, so retirees there typically need more than just Social Security. The average monthly benefit in Maryland is $2,054.45.
21. Massachusetts
Massachusetts is one of the more expensive New England states. With an average Social Security benefit of $2,002.60, retirees should aim to have savings of their own in addition to those monthly checks.
22. Michigan
In Michigan, the average monthly Social Security check is $1,997.23. Retirees can benefit from the state’s glorious lakes and beaches, though winters can be tough.
23. Minnesota
In Minnesota, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,015.58. Minnesota is also one of nine states that tax Social Security. However, it offers an exemption for lower earners.
24. Mississippi
At just $1,755.81 per month, the average Social Security benefit in Mississippi is the lowest in the country. The state also has the highest rate of poverty.
25. Missouri
The average monthly Social Security check in Missouri is $1,869.32. While living costs aren’t exceptionally high in the states, that may not be enough money for seniors to live on.
26. Montana
In Montana, the average Social Security benefit is $1,817.32. Montana also taxes Social Security, though there’s a bill in the works to stop that practice.
27. Nebraska
Nebraska’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,937.23. The state’s relatively low cost of living is a plus for retirees.
28. Nevada
Nevada has an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,842.52. It’s a state that can be attractive to retirees for its relatively affordable costs and fantastic nightlife.
29. New Hampshire
New Hampshire’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,094.43. That’s higher than average, but so are living costs in the Granite State. Retirees tend to love the fall scenery, though.
30. New Jersey
With an average monthly Social Security benefit of $2,110.41, New Jersey retirees get larger checks than the typical senior. However, New Jersey’s high living costs make it prohibitive for many retirees.
31. New Mexico
In New Mexico, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,799.23. New Mexico is also one of the states that taxes those benefits.
32. New York
New York’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,951.32. That may seem low, but salaries aren’t necessarily high state-wide. It’s New York City where salaries — and living costs — tend to be elevated.
33. North Carolina
North Carolina tends to be a popular state to retire in. The average monthly Social Security benefit there is $1,909.33.
34. North Dakota
North Dakota has an average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,855.97. Despite being fairly affordable, the climate may be a turnoff for some retirees.
35. Ohio
Ohio offers a fairly low cost of living, which is helpful given that the average monthly Social Security check is $1,857.72. Parts of the state, however, are more affordable than others.
36. Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,856.29. It also offers a fairly low cost of living for retirees.
37. Oregon
Oregon’s average Social Security benefit is $1,917.65. Given the state’s higher-than-average living costs, retiring on Social Security alone may not be feasible.
38. Pennsylvania
The cost of living in Pennsylvania can vary from one part of the state to another. The average monthly Social Security benefit, however, is $1,978.59.
39. Rhode Island
Rhode Island’s average monthly Social Security benefit is 1,971.59. It’s also a state that taxes those benefits.
40. South Carolina
South Carolina, like some of its neighboring states, is a pretty popular place for retirees. The average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,926.13.
41. South Dakota
South Dakota’s average Social Security benefit is $1,848.29. Those checks can go pretty far given the state’s fairly low cost of living.
42. Tennessee
In Tennessee, the average Social Security benefit is $1,889.61. Seniors there can enjoy moderate living costs and a warm climate.
43. Texas
The average monthly Social Security benefit in Texas is $1,865.43. That’s lower than the average monthly check nationally, but many parts of Texas offer an affordable cost of living on the flipside.
44. Utah
Utah’s average monthly Social Security check is $1,988.23. It’s also one of the states that does tax benefits.
45. Vermont
Vermont’s average Social Security benefit is $1,960.91. Vermont is also one of the nine states that taxes Social Security, though lower income households generally qualify for an exemption.
46. Virginia
Virginia’s average Social Security benefit is $1,984.79. While some parts of the state are affordable for retirees, other areas can be expensive.
47. Washington
The average Social Security benefit in Washington is $2,021.79. While it’s a great state to call home, it can be expensive for retirees.
48. West Virginia
West Virginia’s average Social Security benefit is $1,838.85. It’s also a state that taxes those benefits, though that’s being phased out by 2026.
49. Wisconsin
The average monthly Social Security benefit in Wisconsin is $1,957.05. It can be an affordable state for retirees, though winters can be tough.
50. Wyoming
Wyoming’s average Social Security benefit is $1,950.46. It’s also a state with no income tax, making it more affordable for retirees.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.