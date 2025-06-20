Passive Income Every Month: The Top Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation in 2025 Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Realty Income Corp. and Main Street Capital will deliver cash dividends to your investment account every month.

Some other stocks don’t pay dividends every month, but their reliable yields will outpace inflation this year.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The headline inflation numbers will go up and down, but there’s no denying that many goods and services are expensive nowadays. Fortunately, there are dividend-paying stocks that can help you beat inflation month after month with sizable cash distributions.

Indeed, there are two reputable companies that literally pay a dividend every month instead of making you wait three months. Along with those two stocks, you can add a handful of high-yield stocks that pay quarterly on different days. That way, you’ll beef up your passive income strategy and effectively combat inflation in 2025.

A Pair of Monthly Dividend Payers

I searched high and low for credible companies that pay substantial dividends on a monthly basis. Only two stocks made the cut, and if you own both of them, you should be able to outpace inflation this year.

The first monthly dividend payer is a well-established real estate investment trust (REIT) called Realty Income (NYSE:O). This company’s portfolio includes more than 15,600 properties, and Realty Income actually touts itself as “The Monthly Dividend Company.”

Realty Income offers a forward annual dividend yield of 5.61%, but I wanted to determine whether the monthly dividend is sustainable. So, I conducted my due diligence and learned that Realty Income had cash and cash equivalents totaling $319 million as of March 31, 2025.

As of that same date, Realty Income had $69.758 billion in total assets and only $30.516 billion in total liabilities. Consequently, I concluded that this company should be able to maintain or even increase its monthly dividend distributions this year.

My second monthly paying pick is a financier named Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). This company “provides debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies,” and sometimes it acquires businesses outright.

Main Street Capital’s 7.28% forward annual dividend yield, distributed on a monthly basis, should certainly help investors beat inflation this year. Can the company really afford to pay such a hefty dividend, though?

I’ll just let the numbers do the talking. As of March 31, 2025, Main Street Capital recorded $109.2 million worth of cash and cash equivalents. The company also had $5.273 billion in total assets versus $2.433 billion in total liabilities. Consequently, it looks like income seekers can count on Main Street Capital to continue delivering monthly cash payouts.

More Inflation-Beating Dividend Stocks

Realty Income stock and Main Street Capital stock are my top two picks today because they’ll cut you a digital check each and every month. Nevertheless, you can diversify your portfolio and round out your inflation-beating strategy with these fabulous quarterly-paying dividend picks.

In the U.S. energy space, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a company much bigger and better-known than Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Here are the need-to-know stats for this oil-and-gas giant and its dividend:

Cash and cash equivalents (as of March 31, 2025): $17.036 billion

Total assets: $451.908 billion

Total liabilities: $182.102 billion

Forward annual dividend yield (as of June 20, 2025): 3.5%

Yes, there are flash points in the Middle East and the energy market may be volatile in 2025. Still, if any American oil-and-gas driller has the size and the deep pockets to withstand any potential turmoil, it would be Exxon Mobil.

Next up is Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), a purveyor of popular packaged food products. Let’s take a quick look at the company’s firm capital position and enticing yield:

Cash and cash equivalents (as of March 29, 2025): $2.113 billion

Total assets: $90.274 billion

Total liabilities: $40.669 billion

Forward annual dividend yield (as of June 20, 2025): 6.23%

Now, that’s what I would call a delicious dividend distributor. Besides, Kraft Heinz sells food products that consumers will typically buy even during times of economic turbulence. Therefore, Kraft Heinz stock could be an all-weather holding as well as a high-paying inflation fighter.

Then there’s drug manufacturer Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), which has a constantly evolving pipeline of health products. Yield seekers will surely appreciate this pharma giant’s stats:

Cash and cash equivalents (as of March 31, 2025): $10.875 billion

Total assets: $92.427 billion

Total liabilities: $74.979 billion

Forward annual dividend yield (as of June 20, 2025): 5.29%

As long as Bristol-Myers Squibb continues to innovate with next-generation health solutions, the company should maintain a solid capital position. Thus, it’s probably time to conduct a thorough checkup of your income-producing portfolio and consider adding some BMY shares.

There are always more dividend stocks to explore, especially if you’re trying to stay ahead of inflation. A few more power-packed picks to check out are Altria (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!