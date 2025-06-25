3 High-Yield ETFs That Pay More Than 5% Right Now bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

While growth investing gets the lion’s share of market news, for investors approaching retirement, in retirement or who prefer to focus on passive income generation, dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can provide a boon to the portfolios. Additionally, they offer a way to insulate investors from volatility. Specifically, safe, higher-yielding ETFs that pay more than 5% right now can offer a way to generate yield regardless of broad market conditions.

First, these ETFs and their holdings can help smooth out uncertainty, which has been an ongoing theme in 2025. Second, they offer exposure to diversified holdings of well-established and highly respected companies that, together, can provide a steady stream of income. Third, dividend ETFs offer solid diversification, low expense ratios and generally offer tax efficiency.

Take, for example, the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV). With an expense ratio of 0.45% and a monthly dividend yield of 7.8%, the DIV ETF provides access to 50 of the highest-yielding stocks in the U.S. At the moment, some of those top holdings include Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA), Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) and dozens more.

It last paid a dividend of 11 cents on June 11. It’s expected to pay its next one on July 11. While the DIV ETF is certainly one of the ones to consider, here are three others that offer safety, diversification and higher yields.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF

There’s also the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ). With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the JEPQ ETF carries a monthly yield of 14.47%. It also generates income by selling options and by investing in U.S. large-cap growth stocks.

All of which allows it to deliver a monthly income stream through options premiums and stock dividends. In fact, the JEPQ ETF just paid out a monthly dividend of $0.62074 on June 4. Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.59786 on May 5. Its next one should be out in early July. Even better, investors have also benefited from the ETF’s appreciation.

Some of its 108 holdings include all of the Magnificent Seven stocks as well as Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), to name just a few. Even more impressively, JEPQ just cracked the top 10 ETF inflows list, bringing in $5.7 billion in new money year to date.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund

Another solid dividend ETF is the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI). With an expense ratio of 0.35% and a yield of 8.13%, the ETF generates income through stock dividends and options premiums.

The JEPI ETF just paid a dividend of just over 54 cents on June 4. Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.48792 on May 5. Its next one is expected by early July.

One advantage JEPI holds over JEPQ is its diversification. Among its 129 holdings, beyond tech, the ETF includes Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR), Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and numerous other companies that span various sectors beyond information technology and communications. Icing the cake, JEPI saw inflows of $3.5 billion year to date.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF

We can also look at the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS: IDV), which tracks high-quality international stocks.

With an expense ratio of 0.49%, the IDV ETF pays a quarterly dividend. On June 16, it paid a dividend of $0.787115 on June 20. Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.188131 on March 21. Its next dividend should be paid around September.

Some of its top holdings include British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Enel (OTCMKTS: ENLAY), National Grid (NYSE:NGG) and Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS: RTNTF), to name a few of its 101 holdings. In addition, the IDV ETF saw inflows of about $329.76 million to date.

